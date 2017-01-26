Six more editorial jobs cut at Mirror titles because print decline is outpacing digital ad growth

Further journalism redundancies have been announced on the Mirror titles because digital advertising growth is failing to offset print decline.

The move comes despite the fact that digital audience growth appears to be exceeding print circulation decline.

Trinity Mirror group editor in chief Lloyd Embley warned that six further editorial jobs are to go.

He said: “As you are aware, our industry – and our company – is continuing to face financial pressure.

“We are showing strong growth in digital advertising revenues but, at the moment, this can’t offset the significant decline in print.

“Consequently, we have had to take another look at our cost base and make some exceedingly difficult decisions.

“As always, we have taken as much as we can from areas which don’t impact on jobs.

“However, it has not been possible to avoid this completely so we are, unfortunately, proposing a small number of redundancies.

“Across editorial and editorial support the proposal is a reduction of six roles.

“Everyone involved has already been contacted and we have entered a consultation period.

“Thank you all in advance for your understanding during another extremely challenging and upsetting process.”

In December print sales of the Daily Mirror fell 11.7 per cent year on year to 716,923, the Sunday Mirror fell 16.3 per cent to 620,861 and the Sunday People fell 15.1 per cent to 239,364.

Meanwhile, the Mirror website is the third most popular UK national newspaper online, attracting 5m unique browsers per day in December (up 24 per cent year on year).

Around 15 editorial staff on the Mirror titles were made redundant in July 2016.

Some 28 production roles were cut in October 2015.

A further 27 editorial jobs were cut in May 2015 with the closure three national websites and cuts at the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Eight jobs were cut when the Sunday People and Sunday Mirror editorial teams merged in July 2014.