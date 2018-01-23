All Sections


January 23, 2018

Six journalists working for UK-based news outlets featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 media list

By James Walker Twitter

A total of seven journalists, including six working for UK-based news outlets, featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for media and marketing.

Among them was Sunday Times Middle East correspondent Louise Callaghan, who was named new journalist of the year at the 2016 British Journalism Awards.

Of Callaghan, Forbes said: “Her writing manages to bring a human element to situations often eclipsed by politics and chaos.”

Also featured on the list are former BBC news reporter Julia Macfarlane, now at ABC News, BBC journalist Charlie Northcott, freelance human rights journalist Morgan Meaker and freelance politics journalist Marie Le Conte.

The former Reuters correspondent Tommy Trenchard, 29, who has been based in Africa and the Middle East, was also named along with German columnist Kübra Gümüsay.

Founder of the Ctrl Alt Delete podcast, Emma Gannon, 28, took a spot in the rankings for the reach of her podcast, which has 1.5m listeners.

Those featured on the 30 under 30 media and marketing list are described as “defining and driving the world of news and content”.

The number of journalists on this year’s list has fallen from a total of nine on the previous year.

