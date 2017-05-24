All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 24, 2017

Seven journalists made redundant at International Business Times following move to new 'global structure'

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

London-based news website International Business Times has made seven journalists redundant.

Press Gazette understands that three reporters and four sub-editors were yesterday told they were to lose their jobs as part of a round of cost-cutting.

The moves comes three weeks after a rebrand of the parent company to Newsweek Media. In other changes around half a dozen staff have moved from IB Times to Newsweek, the sister website and magazine which is published out of the same Canary Wharf office.

Press Gazette understands that the two titles have more than 100 editorial staff.

The International Business Times is a free general news website funded by advertising which claimed to attract more than 20m unique users per month at the end of 2015.

In statement Newsweek Media Group said: “Over the last number of weeks, we have been making a number of changes linked to the creation of one global company, bringing together all of our publications under the Newsweek Media Group brand.

“We have appointed several key personnel on the commercial side of our business to better positon us for the growth we wish to achieve, and on the editorial side, we have transferred some staff between our publications and created efficiencies by changing some of the ways in which we have historically operated.

“Naturally, moving to a new global structure has required us to balance our personnel and editorial needs. As we explore new ways to diversify and build our business, our award-winning journalism will remain central to everything we do.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Why 'death knocks' are a difficult but essential part of the job for journalists Why 'death knocks' are a difficult but essential part of the job for journalists
  2. National newspapers caught up in spread of false information online following Manchester bombing National newspapers caught up in spread of false information online following Manchester bombing
  3. Raze the adverbs, beware superlatives and be specific: Six tips on clearer writing from Sir Harold Evans Raze the adverbs, beware superlatives and be specific: Six tips on clearer writing from Sir Harold Evans
  4. MEN fundraising page set up for families of Manchester bombing victims passes £1m in just over 24 hours MEN fundraising page set up for families of Manchester bombing victims passes £1m in just over 24 hours
  5. Journalists are quitting over influence of press owners on EU coverage, says former Telegraph writer Tim Walker Journalists are quitting over influence of press owners on EU coverage, says former Telegraph writer Tim Walker

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE