Six jobs at risk as Sky News looks to scrap dedicated business bulletins

Dedicated business bulletins could be scrapped at Sky News under new proposals, with six jobs understood to be at risk.

The broadcaster is believed to be planning the cuts on the basis that much of the information provided in the bulletins is already available online, such as the latest stock market trends.

Business news will continue to be reported under the plans, but will be incorporated into the general news output.

Sky News is understood to be hiring a new business correspondent and business producer to enhance its coverage

A Sky spokesperson told Press Gazette: “We have put forward proposals that will mean we no longer have specific business bulletins in our television output.

“Our business coverage is still a core part of what we do and business stories will simply be incorporated into our schedule, as well as having a strong presence on digital platforms.

“It is important to stress at this time that these are just proposals and we will be discussing this with those affected before final decisions are made.”

On Friday it was revealed that up to 46 Sky studio staff faced redundancy as the broadcaster looks to replace crew with an automated camera and galleries system.

It comes as Sky plans to move its studio to a new facility at its campus in Isleworth, West London.

The move has prompted Sky News to streamline its line-up of presenters and news anchors.

Leaving the broadcaster are Andrew Wilson, who has been at Sky for 22 years, as well as Lorna Dunkley and Samantha Simmonds, who together have 24-years experience on the channel between them.

Wilson said in an email: “If ever there were a moment to part with an organisation with which I share so much history, this is it,” in reference to the move.