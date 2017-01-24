Six editors at former Local World titles believed to be at risk of redundancy under latest Trinity Mirror cuts

Six editors at former Local World titles across the UK are expected to be made redundant as part of extensive staffing cuts being made by regional publisher Trinity Mirror.

Press Gazette revealed last week that 78 redundancies were to be made across Trinity Mirror’s network of regional newspapers, with 44 new jobs including video and digital production roles being created.

The publisher has declined to expand on which specific roles or titles are affected by the cuts while 30-day consultations with affected staff, which started on Monday, are ongoing.

According to Hold The Front Page, editor roles at the Lincolnshire Echo, Grimsby Telegraph, North Devon Journal, West Briton, Cornishman (all formerly owned by Local World) and the Sunday edition editor role at the Liverpool Echo are all at risk.

The editorships of the Staffordshire Newsletter and Leek Post & Times (both formerly Local World) are also reportedly being combined into one position.

Local World was bought out by Trinity Mirror in 2015 in a deal worth £220m. Local World titles have borne the brunt of previous recent cuts made by the publisher.

A Trinity Mirror spokesperson has revealed that two staff departing its South East division are counted among the 78 redundancies caused by its restructure, which will see about a dozen subbing hubs set up nationwide.

Deputy editor-in-chief of Trinity Mirror South East Marnie Wilson and Get Surrey brands editor Mark Miseldine are leaving after a combined 47-years with the business.

Ceri Gould, editor-in-chief of Trinity Mirror South East, said Marnie, who has spent 19 years with the publisher, “leaves with our enormous gratitude and goodwill”.

Gould said: “She boasts an enviable track record of success in print and digital journalism, building the hugely successful Get Surrey website from scratch as well as maintaining the Surrey Advertiser as the jewel in Trinity Mirror South’s crown.”

Miseldine, who has spent 28-years at the Esher and Guildford offices in Surrey, was described as a “stalwart” of the newsrooms” by Gould.

She said: “So many journalists owe him a debt of gratitude for his guidance and support. He has played a vital role in executing our print and digital strategies in the South East. We warmly wish him every success in the future.”