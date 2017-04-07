All Sections

April 7, 2017

Sir Elton John among 63 fresh phone hacking claims filed against Sun and News of the World newspapers

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Sir Elton John is among 63 alleged phone-hacking victims to file fresh compensation claims against the Sun and now defunct tabloid the News of the World.

The claims have been filed at the High Court against publishers News Group Newspapers with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also among them, the BBC reports.

Last week nine new phone hacking compensation claims were also filed against the News of the World (NotW), including actor David Tennant and ex Formula One driver Eddie Irvine.

The News of the World has previously admitted and apologised for hacking into the voicemails of a number of high-profile individuals.

News Corp, the NotW’s former owners, opened a compensation scheme as an alternative to litigation, but closed it to further applications on 8 April, 2013, after hundreds of claims.

The latest claims include stories published by the Sun after a High Court judge ruled in April 2016 that there was enough evidence for claims against the paper to be heard.

Hamlins Solicitors are understood to be representing a total of 91 phone hacking claimants.

Christopher Hutchings, of Hamlins, told the BBC: “This surge in the number of claimants is a reflection of the expansion of the case to cover the Sun.”

