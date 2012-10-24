Simon Irwin returns to Kent to head up Archant KOS Media titles

Three years after leaving his job as editorial director of Kent Messenger Group – Simon Irwin has been appointed publisher of Archant’s KOS Media operations in Kent.

Irwin has been group editor of Archant Life’s county magazine titles in the South East.

He said: "This is a challenging and exciting time for all media businesses. I am really looking forward to meeting our readers and customers.

"I have an excellent team here and I feel that we are ideally placed to offer the most compelling and useful all-Kent content to our readers and the best and most cost effective service to our advertisers."

Archant KOS Media publishes titles including Kent on Sunday, Kent on Saturday, Your Tunbridge Wells, Your Medway, Your Swale and Kent Life.