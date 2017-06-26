All Sections

June 26, 2017

Silverhub buyout of Flynet 'creates one of the world's biggest entertainment agencies'

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Entertainment picture agency Flynet which has delivered numerous tabloid exclusives has been bought by rival outfit Silverhub.

Flynet was founded in February 2011 by Danny Hayward, Simon Bridger and John Churchill. Some of the tabloid front-page photos it has delivered are reproduced above.

Silverhub was launched in 2016 with purchase of The Picture Library in London and Action Press in Hamburg. It now has offices around the world.

According to Silverhub, the deal creates “one of the world’s biggest entertainment agencies and cements SilverHub’s position as the industry’s leading supplier of breaking news entertainment and celebrity photography”.

Silverhub bought international entertainment news and picture agency Splash in December 2016.

Co-founder and chief executive of Silverhub Nick Evans-Lombe said: “Bringing such a successful and innovative business like Flynet into SilverHub to work with Splash will enable us to provide an even better service to our editorial customers, as well as delivering to freelancers everywhere a definitive destination for their celebrity content.”

Danny Hayward, Co-founder of Flynet, said: “If the history of Splash teaches us anything, it’s an agency that adapts and endures; bringing Flynet together with Splash continues to provide the leading destination for photographers and publishers alike.”

