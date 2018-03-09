'Significant changes' to senior Sky News editorial team announced to follow Esme Wren's departure for BBC Newsnight

Sky News has announced “significant changes” to its senior newsgathering team to follow the departure of head of politics Esme Wren.

Dan Williams, currently head of international news at Sky News, will become head of politics when Wren leaves to edit BBC Newsnight in May. Recruitment will soon begin for a new head of international news.

At the start of April, Peter Lowe, managing editor of Sky News, will move to become head of home news with recruitment for his replacement also to begin shortly.

Lowe led Sky News’ coverage of the Manchester terror attack last year, which won the channel the Royal Television Society Breaking News award last week. Sky News was also named News Channel of the Year.

A staff email sent on Friday morning said the changes will ensure Sky News “continues to excel in political, specialist and foreign journalism whilst delivering first class coverage of breaking and general news”.

Wren’s departure was announced last month, as she said her 12 years at Sky News “could not have been better” but that it was a “great honour and privilege” to return to Newsnight where she served as political producer between 1999 and 2004.