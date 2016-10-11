All Sections

October 11, 2016

Seven editorial jobs at risk across Mirror and People titles

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Chilcot - Daily Mirror

Seven jobs are at risk of redundancy at Trinity Mirror in a fresh round of cuts to staff across its national titles.

Press Gazette understands five graphics department roles, an image quality role and a sub-editor role are being targeted across daily and weekend teams for the Mirror and People titles.

A spokesperson for the BAJ, which represents a number of affected staff, said: “We are aware and disappointed at the news of these redundancies at Trinity Mirror.

“The union will continue to fight for the best outcome and settlement for our members at all times.”

It is understood that six of the seven roles impacted are full time with the other a part time position.

A Trinity Mirror spokesperson said: “Cost savings across the business have been a key part of our strategy for the last few years as we continue to mitigate the ongoing challenges of the print and advertising markets.

“Where possible, we prioritise non-people impact, but this is often unavoidable.”

The publisher has made a number of redundancies this year as part of a nationwide newsroom restructure to boost digital output.

In June, up to 15 redundancies at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People titles were announced.

Press Gazette reported at the time that nine journalism roles looked set to go, along with six administrative editorial support staff.

In the same month, a dozen jobs were put at risk in titles covering Cambridge, Hertfordshire and Essex.

The last major national press cutbacks at Trinity Mirror’s London-based titles came in October 2015 when 28 production roles were cut.

A further 27 editorial jobs were cut in May 2015 with the closure three national websites and cuts at the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

