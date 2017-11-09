All Sections

November 9, 2017

Serving the public interest: Finalists revealed for British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Manchester Evening News and Inside Housing are among the titles shortlisted for News Provider of the Year at this year’s British Journalism Awards.

The two titles are the only non national newspaper brands to make the shortlist.

The MEN impressed judges with its coverage of the Ariana Grande concert terrorist attack in which 22 people died. It produced a 34-page special edition the day after the atrocity and also raised more than £2m for victims.

Specialist weekly magazine Inside Housing was shortlisted twice in the Specialist Journalism category for its investigations into tower block safety both before and after the Grenfell Tower disaster in which 80 people died.

The other finalists for News Provider of the Year were all well represented on the various category shortlists.

The Sunday Times has 12 British Journalism Awards finalists, The Times has ten, The Telegraph and Daily Mail both have nine, The Guardian has eight and the Financial times has six.

Print titles, websites and broadcast TV programmes were eligible to enter this category.

All the work shortlisted in the British Journalism Awards has to serve the public interest.

The winners of the 2017 British Journalism Awards will be announced at the awards dinner on 11 December at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in central London.

Full shortlist for News Provider of the Year:

  • The Guardian
  • Manchester Evening News
  • Financial Times
  • Inside Housing
  • The Telegraph
  • Daily Mail
  • The Sunday Times
  • The Times.

Enquiries about tickets to the British Journalism Awards dinner should be directed to Dominic Russell: 0203 096 2267, dominic.russell@pressgazette.co.uk

