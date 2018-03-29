Senior CN Group figures step down following Newsquest buyout of regional publisher

CN Group chief executive Miller Hogg has stepped down from the regional publisher following its sale to Newsquest.

Hogg (pictured) joined the family-run CN Group in 2015 after seven years serving as managing director of Archant’s East division and previous time spent as managing director of Newsquest’s York division.

He will be replaced by Newsquest North managing director David Coates.

CN Group finance director and operations director Tony Fox is also departing the company.

Newsquest North regional finance director Andrea Mills will take over Fox’s responsibilities.

The leadership changes follow the takeover of CN Group by Newsquest earlier this month when shareholders unanimously approved the buyout.

A deal was struck in February for an undisclosed amount.

The news of Hogg and Fox’s departures was announced to CN Group staff in an email from Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker obtained by Hold the Front Page.

Wrote Walker: “I appreciate changes as a result of new ownership can be unsettling.

“I can’t promise you that we won’t make changes; but I can say that any changes we do make will be driven by our goal to help you make the CN business as sustainable and as successful as possible, and well equipped to navigate and take advantage of the opportunities from the fast changing media landscape.

“As you know Miller Hogg and Tony Fox have decided to step down from the business.

“I’d like to thank Miller and Tony for the sterling contribution they have made to CN Group, and I am sure you will join me in wishing them all the best for the future.”

Press Gazette could not reach Newsquest for comment.

However a spokesperson told Hold the Front Page: “Miller and Tony made it clear from the outset that they wanted to use the sale as an opportunity to move on to pastures new.

“They have made a great contribution to CN Group and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Picture: CN Group