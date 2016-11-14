Seeking an advertising boycott of newspapers you disagree with is an illiberal way to promote liberal values

The Stop Funding Hate campaign strikes me as an illiberal way to set about achieving the liberal objective of less negative press coverage around immigration.
What right do a few hundred, or a few thousand, people on social media who don’t read the Daily Mail have to dictate the type coverage read by several million people a day who do buy the paper?
And do we really want advertisers overtly seeking to influence editorial decisions?
Because once we make it ok for advertisers to make editorial judgments on where to place advertising we could end up in a shady place. Today it is Lego in response to concern about the Daily Mail’s coverage around Brexit and immigration – tomorrow it could be banks and oil companies seeking to dissuade publishers from carrying out legitimate investigations.
It was one thing when the News of the World faced an advertising boycott because it was involved in serious criminality. But it is quite another to target The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express because you don’t like their point of view.
Advertising pulled from these papers would, in all likelihood, follow so much else brand advertising and transfer to Facebook.
The Daily Mail employs, at a rough estimate, at least 500 journalists. Facebook employs none.
The US presidential election may offer us some insight into what happens when a significant portion of the public gets its news from social media, rather than the old media. Facebook is a medium where users can choose their own truth and believe what they want to believe, untested by journalistic rigour.
Facebook and Twitter were certainly used to great effect by Donald Trump. On Facebook a candidate can make outlandish claims in an echo chamber created by an algorithm which favours information from sources readers “like”.
Those seeking to silence the Daily Mail should perhaps also remember that in addition to its hard line stance on immigration, it has successfully campaigned to get justice for Stephen Lawrence, ban free supermarket plastic bags and to get the last UK Guantanama Bay inmate, Shaker Aamer, freed.
2 thoughts on “Seeking an advertising boycott of newspapers you disagree with is an illiberal way to promote liberal values”
So what exactly are you suggesting? That the Stop Funding Hate campaign should not be allowed to express their views to companies which advertise in the Mail? And in what sense is the campaign ‘dictating’ the Mail’s coverage, or Lego seeking to ‘influence editorial decisions?’ The campaign is perfectly entitled to make its views known to Lego, and, similarly, the company is entirely free to place its advertising, or not to place its advertising, wherever it wishes. If Lego dislikes the views expressed by the Mail, why on earth should it subsidise the paper by advertising in it? Furthermore, as a commercial organisation, Lego has to take account of the views of its customers, and if it calculates that significant numbers of them also dislike the Mail’s views, it may fear a consumer boycott of its own products if it continues to advertise in that paper. But there again, perhaps you feel that consumers too shouldn’t be allowed to express their views in these circumstances? Finally, whether or not the campaign’s members read the Mail is entirely irrelevant, and I suspect that their reasons for embarking on this campaign go way beyond ‘not liking’ certain papers’ views. These papers’ daily stock in trade is setting different sections of the population at each others’ throats, with the consequence that our society is becoming tangibly more divided, and indeed dangerous, by the day. We are all affected by what appears in papers such as the Mail, Express and Sun, and thus we are all perfectly entitled – indeed, I would say we are beholden – to criciticise, and to seek to change, what appears in them
What rubbish. Advertisers aren’t ‘making editorial judgements’. They’re making a decision on what sort of material they want to be associated with. The Mail can carry on churning out as much bile as it likes, but Lego have simply made the decision they don’t want to be a part of that. Papers that produce content as abhorrent as the Mail has been responsible for lately deserve to feel the consequences of that action, and choosing not to advertise with them is, in itself, the exercise of freedom of expression.