Second Lords defeat for Government over costs in phone-hacking cases

The Government today suffered a further defeat in the Lords over the

awarding of costs against newspapers and media organisations in

phone-hacking cases.

Ministers were first defeated earlier this month when peers complained

that a key part of the Leveson inquiry report offering “protection” over

costs for victims of press intrusion had not been introduced.

A cross-party alliance of peers voted then by 282 to 180 – a majority of

102 – for an amendment which would allow a victim of phone hacking to

claim court costs against media organisations.

Today, independent crossbencher Baroness Hollins moved to “clarify” the

earlier change to the Investigatory Powers Bill, which gives the police

and security services a range of new powers to access communications

data and internet communications.

She said the new amendment aimed to ensure that “cost protections will

apply to new claims alleging illegal phone or e-mail hacking by

newspapers as originally intended”.

The change was “one tiny step towards bringing some much-needed balance into the system”, Lady Hollins insisted.

For the Government, Lord Keen of Elie warned the Bill was not the place

to deal with such an issue and urged her to withdraw the amendment.

But, in a vote at third reading, it was carried by 226 to 186, a majority of 40.

It will now be for the Commons to decide whether to accept or overturn

the defeat.

Lady Hollins said the effect of the change would be to implement “the

courts costs expenses and protections” of section 40 of the Crime and

Courts Act 2013, which the Government had failed to commence.

She said senior members of the Government had tried to persuade her not

to pursue the amendment but she was not willing to “give way to this

pressure”.

Suggestions that small local papers would be “at risk” from section 40

were “wrong” because newspapers could choose to join a recognised

regulator “and get the same costs protections that the public will get – unlike newspapers that choose not to join”.

Lady Hollins said the “limited amendments” would not adversely affect

small newspapers because “they don’t hack phones”.

She told peers: “The local newspaper threat is a smokescreen. The

protests are really coming from the big newspaper groups who own most of the regional papers and are effectively using them as newsprint shields.”

Backing the amendment for the Liberal Democrats, Lord Paddick said he

did not understand why the Government would oppose something that simply corrected a drafting issue.

For the Opposition, Lord Rosser also backed the change, saying he was

not able to comment on whether the new amendment achieved its purpose or not but the Government hadn’t been “particularly helpful” in seeking to assist on the wording that would achieve the aim of the earlier defeat.

Lord Rosser said the change would ensure the Government had another

opportunity in the Commons to put forward wording which achieved the

objective sought by peers.

But Lord Keen said the amendment had nothing to do with the part of the

Bill it was being added to, clause eight, which was not intended to

regulate the press or deal with the issue of awarding costs.

“It simply has no application in this context,” he said. Anyone carrying

out phone hacking would already face, under the Bill, a criminal

conviction.

“There are already avenues for individuals to pursue civil claims

against those who carry out unlawful interceptions, such as phone

hacking.

“The outcome of Leveson and press regulation are very important issues.

But this Bill is not the appropriate place to deal with such an issue,”

Lord Keen said.