Second Brighton Argus editor takes PR role as Mike Gilson joins district councils on former patch

Former Brighton Argus editor Mike Gilson has taken a job as head of communications for two of the district councils on his former patch.

The former Belfast Telegraph editor will be head of communications for Adur and Worthing Councils.

Gilson left the Argus, a daily title published by Newsquest, in December 2016 after two years in the job. His abrupt departure apparently came about as a cost-cutting move.

His replacement, head of content Lucy Pearce, 28, lasted just a few weeks before leaving to take a job in corporate communications.

In February, assistant news editor Arron Hendy was promoted to the role of Argus editor.

In December last year Gilson wrote about the “explosion of press officers” who were, he said, “more often journalists fleeing a shrinking industry” who he said “now outnumber salaried journalists in many areas”.

Gilson wrote about the crisis in democracy and accountability caused by the loss of around 8,000 local journalism jobs since 2008.