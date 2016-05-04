Scunthorpe Telegraph's David Atkin is fourth Local World editor to exit since Trinity Mirror buyout

A weekly editor has left the paper where he started his journalism career after a decision to merge editorships on the daily Grimsby Telegraph and weekly Scunthorpe Telegraph.

The role of joint editor has now been taken on by Grimsby Telegraph editor Michelle Lalor after Scunthorpe Telegraph editor David Atkin decided “not to pursue” the role, according to a leaked internal memo.

Atkin has now left the Local Media-owned group, part of Trinity Mirror, having started his career on the Scunthorpe Telegraph in 1995 and been appointed as its editor four years ago.

He said: “It has been a privilege to lead such a talented and hard-working team in Scunthorpe and I would like to thank them for all their efforts, which were recognised when the Scunthorpe Telegraph was named the 2015 O2 Weekly Newspaper of the Year for Yorkshire and Humber.

“Their ability, dedication and enthusiasm is of the highest order. Michelle is a first class editor and under her guidance the business will go from strength to strength.”

Lalor said: “I started my career in Scunthorpe and am therefore delighted to be taking responsibility for what is a brilliant weekly publication and daily digital offering.

“David and his team are to be congratulated for the work they have done and I hope to carry that on, in addition to my continued development of the Grimsby products.”

It is unclear whether more jobs are under threat from any potential further merging of the two teams, however, according to a newsdesk source the joint-editor role is nothing new.

Atkin’s exit comes after a series of senior editorial staff have quit their posts following Trinity Mirror’s £220m takeover of Local World last year.

Last month Derby Telegraph editor Neil White announced he would be leaving in June following four years in the role and Paul Brackley departed after seven years as editor of the Cambridge News.

Also recently, Kevin Booth cited “personal reasons” for stepping down from the Leicester Mercury after 18 months in the job.

Another 14 job losses have been announced by Local World as part of the merger of a number of newspaper websites across Bristol, Gloucester, Somerset and Dorset to create two new websites: Somerset Live and Gloucestershire Live.