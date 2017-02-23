All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 23, 2017

Scottish weekly moves to protect 'unique' content behind 79p per week online paywall

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Weekly Scottish Highlands newspaper The Oban Times has put its content behind a partial paywall that offers breaking and other news for free but puts a premium on the paper’s “unique” content.

Editor Susan Windram said “a number” of readers had subscribed in the two weeks prior to today’s official launch, during which time the paywall has been live, but would not reveal figures.

Subscriptions cost from as little as 79p for seven-day access to the latest news online and a digital version of the newspaper on Thursday.

Readers can alternatively pay £2.99 for the month or £28.99 for the year.

Windram told Press Gazette: “Breaking news is free, content [readers] could access elsewhere they will get from us for free, but unique content we will preserve and protect behind a paywall.

“The content where our journalists have gone out and found the stories, we believe that should been protected and valued both by the company and the readership.

“You wouldn’t steal a newspaper out of the shop so why would you expect to get news online for free?”

No related posts.

Different to other local newspaper websites, which typically give news away for free and only occasionally hold back stories for print, the Oban Times has always used the web to tease articles and push people to buy a copy of the newspaper.

The move was part of a policy from owners Wyvex Media, which publishes eight titles including The Oban Times, which sells an average of 11,769 copies per week at 80p, ABC figures show.

Keith McIntyre, group operations director, said: “Wyvex Media made a conscious decision not to give away our content free of charge, as a result our circulation decline has been slower than the industry norm.

“We recognise however the need to offer the people of the West Highlands a choice as to how they consume their news, so we decided to completely overhaul our site, but more importantly, to continue to value our journalists and content by introducing a paywall.”

Windram added: “Because Wyvex protected their news before, our readership expects to pay for the quality of content that they get from us.”

The Oban Times has a team of seven editorial staff, including Windram, a deputy editor, three reporters and two sub-editors.

Since October last year the paper has incorporated the Lochaber News after the two were merged into one title covering the Scottish Highlands following a deal between Wyxex and the Scottish Provincial Press.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eight + thirteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Evening Standard moves to one print edition per day with proposal to put sub-editors on half time (and half pay) Evening Standard moves to one print edition per day with proposal to put sub-editors on half time (and half pay)
  2. UK regional dailies lose print sales by average of 12.5 per cent: Wigan Post and The National are biggest fallers
  3. Tony Blair accuses Daily Mail of 'hypocrisy' over Guantanamo - paper says this is 'monstrous' and 'utterly wrong'
  4. Award offering £25k and placements at Times, Observer and New Statesman now open to young journalists Award offering £25k and placements at Times, Observer and New Statesman now open to young journalists
  5. Belfast Telegraph exposes political PR plot to 'hijack' BBC radio phone-in show Belfast Telegraph exposes political PR plot to 'hijack' BBC radio phone-in show

Latest Jobs

UK regional dailies lose print sales by average of 12.5 per cent: Wigan Post and The National are biggest fallers
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE