Scottish Sun planning to launch three music radio stations in 2018

News Scotland and Wireless Group plan to launch three music radio stations under the Scottish Sun brand in 2018.

The stations, set to go live on 1 January, 2018, will be called Scottish Sun Hits, Scottish Sun 80s and Scottish Sun Greatest Hits.

Scottish Sun Greatest Hits will be running classic songs from the 1970s onwards while Scottish Sun Hits will play the latest chart hits.

Scottish Sun editor Alan Muir said: “People love the Scottish Sun for many different reasons, but at heart it’s a desire to be entertained and to enjoy a bit of light relief in a fast-moving world.

“We see these new stations as a great opportunity to apply that renowned Scottish Sun fun factor to a slightly different audience, and to provide our followers with three new sources of feel-good music through digital radio.”

The Scottish Sun has previously established two pop-up stations: Scottish Sun Summer and Scottish Sun Xmas. News Scotland said those stations proved “popular with listeners and advertisers alike”.

The Christmas station will be running again this year from 17 November to 27 December.

General manager of News Scotland Richard Bogie said: “The Scottish Sun audience loves commercial radio, as we saw when we trialed the two pop-up stations last Christmas and this summer.

“That experience has given us the confidence to launch these new stations next year and we believe they will be effective vehicles for growing our reach, while creating excellent opportunities for advertisers and commercial partners.”

Wireless Group and News Scotland are also looking to produce a Scottish-only weekly football show radio for Talksport that will be broadcast every Thursday evening from 7pm to 10pm.

Picture: Sun