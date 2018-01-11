All Sections

January 11, 2018

Scottish Sun launches three music radio stations playing chart and classic hits

By Thomas Kavanagh Twitter

The Scottish Sun has launched three new music radio stations available online and on digital radio.

The three stations comprise Scottish Sun Hits (playing chart hits), Scottish Sun 80s and Scottish Sun Greatest Hits.

The launch this month came after successful pop-up radio stations were introduced by the Sun last year, including the Scottish Summer Sun and Scottish Sun Christmas Radio Station.
Scottish Sun editor Alan Muir said: “People tuning in can expect a generous helping of The Scottish Sun’s renowned fun factor alongside the best feel-good music from the past few decades and the cream of the current pop crop. 2018 is set to be a great year for new radio in Scotland.”

Richard Bogie, general manager of News Scotland, publishers of The Scottish Sun, said the group had “invested heavily” in the new stations and in a marketing campaign to accompany their launch.

“News Scotland is the fastest growing media brand in Scotland, boasting market leading newspaper titles and now with a real desire to boost our radio presence supported by our colleagues at Wireless Group,”  he said.

“These new Scottish Sun stations will be key to that strategy during the course of 2018 and beyond, growing our reach and creating excellent opportunities for advertisers and commercial partners.”

