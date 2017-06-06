All Sections

June 6, 2017

Scottish crime journalist tells trial acid attack was connected to his work

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

A Scottish crime journalist who had acid thrown in his face has told a jury that he believes he was attacked because of his work.

Russell Findlay, 44, has given evidence at the trial of William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, who deny involvement in the attack in Glasgow in December 2015.

Findlay was investigations editor of the Scottish Sun at the time of the attack. He opened the door of his home at 8.30am on 23 December 2015 when he was attacked by a man dressed as a postman who splashed acid on to his face.

He then wrestled with the man in front of his 10-year-old daughter.

According to the BBC, prosecutor Richard Goddard said: “Do you have any reason to believe that attack on you was related to anything other than your work”, to which Findlay replied: “No.”

The BBC reports that after months of specialist eye treatment Findlay made a full recovery.

