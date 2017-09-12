Sarah Douglas appointed as editor of Wallpaper magazine

Sarah Douglas has been made editor monthly design and lifestyle magazine Wallpaper – the first woman to hold the job.

Douglas takes over from Tony Chambers who is moving to a new role as brand and content director after ten years as editor-in-chief and, before that, five years as creative director.

Douglas is tasked with “continuing to deliver growth” across the print and digital businesses, according to a spokesperson, while Chambers will focus on global expansion.

Douglas moves from her role as creative director and will have been with the magazine for ten years this year.

October’s issue of Wallpaper will mark its 21st anniversary.

“I am proud and truly honoured to become the next editor of Wallpaper,” said Douglas.

“As we celebrate our 21st anniversary, I look forward to working closely with our team, collaborators and creative community to continue to engage, inspire and shape this exciting new chapter.”

Chambers said: “The Wallpaper brand has never been stronger and I’m thrilled to be focusing on the future, our global expansion and ensuring we capitalise on that strength.”

He said Douglas was the “perfect person to ensure the core business is as fresh, innovative and as relevant as ever”.

The changes come into effect immediately.

Wallpaper, part of Time Inc, was launched in 1996.

The title has not been audited by ABC since 2014, when it had a circulation of 100,000.

Picture: Wallpaper