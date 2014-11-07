Sales of The Sun drop below two million, Times only title to grow sales in October

Print sales of The Sun dipped below two million a day for the first time in its modern history last month.

Average sales of the paper dipped 8 per cent year on year to 1,978,324 making it still the UK's best-selling daily.

Publisher News UK is expected to release an update later this month on the progress of the paper's digital subscription strategy which may soften the blow of falling below two million.

The Daily Mirror dropped below two million copies in 2004 and fell below the one million mark last December.

The Times was again the best-performing UK national daily newspaper, with a year-on-year increase of 0.9 per cent it was the only national newspaper to grow print sales year on year in October.

Average UK national newspaper print sales for October 2014 (source ABC)