Ryan Giggs joins Telegraph as football columnist

Former Manchester United star player Ryan Giggs has signed on as a football columnist for the Daily Telegraph.

Giggs has said he is “an admirer” of the paper’s football coverage is expected to pen regular columns for the title, with the first appearing online today and in Saturday’s print edition.

The former Welsh international, who left Manchester United as assistant manager in July after 29 years at the club, said: “I am an admirer of the Telegraph’s football coverage and their excellent team of writers.

“I hope to add my own insights through my experiences as a player and as an assistant manager at Manchester United.

“It promises to be a fascinating season in the Premier League, in Europe, and for Wales and England and I will enjoy sharing my thoughts through the column.”

Adam Sills, head of sport at the Telegraph Media Group, said: “Ryan Giggs is one of the best players Britain has ever produced, and he joins The Telegraph with an incredible amount of experience playing at the highest level.

“His unrivalled success at Manchester United makes him one of the game’s most respected figures and I’m sure our readers will enjoy his exclusive insights.”

The Daily Telegraph has an average total circulation of 458,272 copies, according to the latest ABC figures.

Ryan Giggs. Picture: Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough