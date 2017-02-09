Rupert Murdoch 'in the room' when Gove met Trump for Times exclusive, FT report

Rupert Murdoch was sitting in the room with Donald Trump while the US President was being interviewed by Michael Gove for the Times newspaper, it has been reported.

The Financial Times has said today that two people have confirmed the owner of News Corp, which publishes the Sun and Times titles under subsidiary News UK, was “sitting in on the conversation” – although it hasn’t revealed its sources.

News UK have declined to comment on the claims.

Gove’s interview was a first for the British press, running in the Times on Monday, January 16, just four days before Trump’s inauguration.

Former cabinet minister Gove conducted the interview along with Kai Diekmann, former chief editor of the German tabloid newspaper Bild.

According to the FT, Murdoch’s presence “is a sign of the mogul’s interest” in Trump and “his close relationship with the new president and his family”.

A number of pictures of the encounter were published, but Murdoch does not feature in any of them.