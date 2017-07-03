Rupert Murdoch gives News UK staff £10 each to spend at Borough Market as it recovers from terror attack

Rupert Murdoch has given every member of staff at News UK a £10 voucher to spend at businesses in and around Borough Market to help boost traders affected by the 3 June terror attack.

The vouchers, which have also been donated to Dow Jones and Harper Collins employees, meant that about 3,000 staff had a combined £30,000 to spend on food and drink in the borough last week.

Traders were closed for 11 days, losing valuable stock, while police investigated the attack by three terrorists a month ago today that claimed the lives of eight people.

News UK’s offices are based in the so-called Baby Shard on London Bridge St, across the road from Borough Market.

The voucher initiative was launched by Murdoch, News UK’s executive chairman, who visited Borough Market in the aftermath of the attack (pictured top).

A spokesperson for the Sun and Times publisher said: “As one of [Borough Market’s] closest neighbours, we saw first hand how the terror attacks affected their businesses.”

Rebekah Brooks, News UK chief executive, said: “As the families and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured remain firmly in our thoughts, we wanted to do something impactful for the many hidden victims.

“We are a proud member of the Southwark community and a close neighbour to Borough Market, and couldn’t just stand by.

“Any business would suffer from losing over a week’s worth of revenue and these businesses and traders needed our support in making it up. We will continue to support local business in any way we can.”

Darren Henaghan, managing director of Borough Market, said: “A big thanks to our neighbours at News UK for all the support they’ve given to our traders and the businesses since the attack.

“The most important thing for all of us is that people are here again, shopping, eating and enjoying all that Borough Market has to offer, helping us to get back doing what we do best: selling wonderful food and drink in an atmosphere of love, friendship and togetherness.”

Picture: Reuters