Roy Wright to step down as Huddersfield Examiner editor after 15 years in role

Roy Wright will step down as editor of the Huddersfield Examiner after nearly fifteen years in the role which saw him championing local causes.

Wright (pictured) will leave next month, having first joined the Examiner in 2002 from sister title the Liverpool Echo and led it through the internet news revolution, with the title winning the prize for Best Online Media Team at the O2 Media Awards for Yorkshire last year.

During his career, Lancashire-born Wright campaigned to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s Accident and Emergency Unit from closure, with coverage in the Examiner helping to collect more than 134,000 signatures for the #HandsOffHRI campaign.

He was also active in supporting colleague Adrian Sudbury, who was diagnosed with Leukaemia and used his final days to campaign for young people to be educated about bone marrow, blood and organ donation – resulting in thousands registering as donors.

Wright said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Examiner and have been lucky to work with some outstanding individuals.

“It’s been a remarkable period of change – when I came in 2002 we were a black and white on-the-day broadsheet.

“Now we are a genuine multimedia newsroom generating around half a million video views this month while maintaining a very respectable print performance.

“I will miss the Examiner and I’ll especially miss the friends I’ve made but after 15 years I feel the time is right to find a new challenge, knowing the Examiner is in very safe and capable hands.”

Rob Irvine, editor in chief for Trinity Mirror Manchester and Huddersfield, said: “Roy is one of the most naturally talented journalists I know.

“He is a truly great story teller who has created some memorable front pages over the years. I wish him and his family every good fortune for the future.”

Trinity Mirror’s editorial director for regionals, Neil Benson, said: “Roy has steered the Examiner into the digital era with great skill, achieving excellent online audience growth while producing a high-quality newspaper that champions its community.

“Never one to seek personal accolades, Roy has led his team expertly, in his own quietly effective way. The Examiner punches well above its weight, which is a tribute to Roy’s ability as a journalist and an editor. We wish him every success for the future.”

Wright’s successor is set to be announced “in due course”, according to a Trinity Mirror spokesperson.