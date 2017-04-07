All Sections


April 7, 2017

Reuters offers readers insight into how certain stories were developed with new 'Backstory' initiative

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Global news agency Reuters will share the story behind some of its news articles in a bid to provide “additional transparency” on its reporting process for readers.

New initiative “Backstory” launched today with a look at how the agency’s US polling team researched what Americans thought of a series of “controversial statements” made by President Donald Trump.

Timeline

Editor-in-chief Steve Adler said a Backstory piece would be written “from time to time, when we think it might be useful to the reader”.

He added it would “provide an explanation of how we have reported a particular piece” and would be “presented as a statement of methodology or a Q&A with a Reuters journalist”.

A spokesperson added the initiative aimed to “provide additional transparency around our reporting process to readers”.

The agency has also taken the decision to add a link to its governing values, known as the Trust Principles, at the bottom of all news stories on Reuters.com from now on.

Created in the midst of World War II, the principles call on Reuters and its employees “to act at all times with integrity, independence and freedom from bias”.

Said Adler: “These additions reflect our commitment not only to deliver accurate, unbiased news but to share more information about the way we work and the standards under which we operate.”

