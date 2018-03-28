Reuters news agency reveals 20 per cent gender pay gap

Reuters has a mean gender pay gap of 20.23 per cent favouring men, which is ten times higher than the average pay difference between men and women at parent company Thomson Reuters, it announced today.

The news agency also revealed a mean bonus gap of 40.96 per cent, with 76.11 per cent of men receiving a bonus payment compared to 65.98 per cent of women. All figures relate to UK staff.

Reuters is a division of global information and technology company Thomson Reuters, which revealed a much lower mean gender pay gap at just 2.43 per cent but a higher bonus gap of 51 per cent.

Thomson Reuters said in its gender pay gap report that a “key driver” of the salary differential is the fact that 71 per cent of its senior leadership roles are filled by men.

What’s more, 23 per cent of its employees are in technology roles, a sector which traditionally has a higher proportion of men, it said.

The company has re-emphasised its commitment to filling 40 per cent of leadership roles with female employees by 2020, a target first announced in March last year.

Mark Sandham, senior vice president and chief operating officer for human resources at Thomson Reuters, said: “We welcome the call for increasing transparency and the UK Government’s gender pay gap regulations that help to shine a light on this issue.

“At Thomson Reuters, we believe the strongest workforce is the most diverse workforce; the most competitive in the global economy.

“That’s why, in March 2017, we committed to 40 per cent female leadership across the organisation by 2020 and are proud of the progress we’ve made to date.

“We will continue to champion gender equality and look forward to continuing to measure progress.”

Thomson Reuters formed a Women’s Advisory Taskforce in 2012 chaired by chief executive Jim Smith, from which it says many initiatives have been born.

These include a “people goal” in which all managers are tasked with developing and managing high performing diverse teams.

It also runs learning and development programmes targeted at women across the business to help fulfill its female leadership target, and Women in Leadership training courses.

Reuters has a median pay gap of 23.66 per cent, and Thomson Reuters has a median pay gap of 8.72 per cent.

The mean gender pay gap breakdown among news publishers and broadcasters so far is as follows:

Telegraph Media Group – 35 per cent

Economist Group – 32.5 per cent

Channel 4 – 28.6 per cent

The Financial Times – 24.4 per cent

ITN – 19.6 per cent (encompassing Channel 4 News, ITV News and Channel 5 News)

Trinity Mirror – 18 per cent (5.8 per cent at Local World, 17.8 per cent at Mirror Group Newspapers and 19.4 per cent at Media Scotland)

Sky – 11.5 per cent (5.2 per cent within broadcasting division)

Guardian News and Media – 11.3 per cent

BBC – 10.7 per cent

Companies with more than 250 employees have until 4 April to publish their gender pay gap data by law.

Picture: Reuters/Eddie Keogh