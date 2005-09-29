'Repugnant' Britain lures libel tourists

WHEN FILM-MAKER

Roman Polanski won £50,000 damages from Vanity Fair in a libel case in

Britain in July, it was a stark reminder – if any were needed – that

our libel laws can have a chilling effect on American writers and

publishers as much as on British ones. The Polish director, who lives

in France (and who has been a fugitive from the USA since 1977 after he

allegedly committed statutory rape), was able to sue a US publication

in the High Court in London, and win. It showed that “libel tourism”,

where well-known figures choose to sue under England’s stringent and

pro-plaintiff libel laws, is alive and well.

Yet as Vanity Fair

pays Polanski 50 grand, another American writer is refusing to play

ball with the English libel courts. Indeed, she has launched a very

public fightback against a ruling recently made against her in the High

Court, and is pitting America’s First Amendment – which states that

there shall be no law “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the

press” – against what she refers to as England’s “repugnant” libel laws.

It’s

a transatlantic spat, and journalists in Britain who value free speech

and a free press should seriously consider siding with the Americans

against the Brits on this one.

Rachel Ehrenfeld is an

Israeli-born American citizen. She is a journalist, author and academic

based in New York and has been researching and commenting on terrorism

for 20 years. She specialises in tracing the money behind terrorist

organisations and has rattled more than a few cages with her exposÃ©s of

where the cold hard cash for terrorist acts comes from. After the

events of 11 September 2001 (which she witnessed from her flat in

midtown New York), Ehrenfeld wrote a book titled Funding Evil: How

Terrorism Is Financed, and How to Stop It, in which she made

allegations about a Saudi billionaire and his sons.

After

publication, Ehrenfeld started to receive demands for retractions from

British lawyers representing the billionaire. She refused, so in 2004

she was sued in London. On 3 May this year, Mr Justice Eady (the judge

who ruled in the Polanski case) ordered that Ehrenfeld and Bonus Books

should pay both the father and his sons £10,000 each – a total of

£30,000 – as well as £30,000 in costs, because statements made in the

book were “defamatory of the claimants, and false”.

Ehrenfeld did

not turn up to the High Court because she says it is “very difficult

and expensive to defend oneself” in the English libel courts – though

she points out that everything in her book is carefully referenced.

“Half of the book is references,” she says. And she refuses to

recognise the ruling made against her. Even now she will not discuss

the details of the case, because “I do not recognise the court’s

jurisdiction over me”.

She says: “I am an American citizen and he

is a Saudi, and my book was published in America. Yet he sues me in

London. If he has any qualms with me, he should come and sue me in the

United States.”

Ehrenfeld points out that her book was not

published in Britain, and was not even available to buy in British

bookshops. Yet she was sued in London on the basis that 26 copies of

her book were bought by individuals based in Britain via internet

booksellers. The first chapter of the book was also published on the

web, and was apparently accessed by numerous Britons. “It’s

ridiculous,” says Ehrenfeld. “This is an American book by an American citizen. I see no reason for my being sued in England. Except, of course, that English libel laws are favourable to plaintiffs.”

In June, Ehrenfeld launched a counterclaim against the London ruling in a court in New York.

She

applied to the United States District Court for the Southern District

of New York for a declaratory judgment saying that what she wrote was

not libellous under American law, and that Mr Justice Eady’s order was

unenforceable in the United States because it was contrary to the

American Constitution’s protection of freedom of speech.

The

memorandum filed by Ehrenfeld’s lawyers in the District Court in New

York, says that writers should be free “to ferret out and publish the

facts without fear of expensive lawsuits and huge judgments in foreign

countries whose defamation laws and commitment to freedom of expression

and public discourse are ‘repugnant’ and antithetical and ‘contrary’ to

our fundamental public policy”.

That’s England they’re talking about, when they refer to “foreign countries” that have “repugnant” laws

which are “antithetical” to free speech. It has become fashionable in

Britain to look down one’s nose at America under President Bush – “Bush

country”, where people are apparently a bit thick and gung-ho – yet

many in America look down their noses at our backward attitudes to

freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The use of the word

“repugnant” comes from an American court case from 1997. The US

Maryland State Appeals Court had been asked to enforce an English libel

ruling against an American citizen, as American courts routinely do.

But in this instance the court refused, arguing that “the principles of

English libel law fail to measure up to the basic human rights

standards and are repugnant to public policy and the constitutional

ideal of free speech”.

Ehrenfeld points out that had she been

sued in America, “the case would probably have been thrown out of

court”. The law of defamation in America is a far more progressive

affair than it is in London. Under English libel law, the claimant does

not need to prove that the allegedly defamatory statement was false,

only that it was potentially damaging to his or her reputation; under

American law, claimants do have to prove falsity. And in America,

following the landmark ruling of New York Times v Sullivan in 1964,

there is a “public figure defence”, which makes it very difficult for

people in the public eye to sue for libel. In order to succeed,

claimants would have to show not only that the allegations were false,

but that they were made maliciously or with reckless disregard for

truth.

“Your libel laws have a pernicious chilling effect,” says

Ehrenfeld. “I know of two publishers who have cancelled books that

cover similar issues to mine – books they had already commissioned and

bought – because they don’t want to get involved in lawsuits.”

She

hopes her counterclaim in New York will set a precedent that will stop

English libel rulings being enforced against American citizens. “We

don’t want the English legal system imposed on us anymore,” she says.

Brendan O’Neill is deputy editor of spiked (www.spiked-online.com)