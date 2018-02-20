All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 20, 2018

Regional publisher Iliffe Media joins IPSO along with former Impress founding member the Caerphilly Observer

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Cambridge Independent and Bury Free Press publisher Iliffe Media has joined the Independent Press Standards Organisation along with three regional titles.

Among them is the Caerphilly Observer, which left Impress over “transparency concerns” last year.

The West Bridgford Wire and the Thurrock Independent also join the UK’s biggest regulator, which now claims to have “almost all local newspapers” and “over 90% of national newspapers” signed up to its charter.

A founding member of Impress, the Caerphilly Observer left the Royal Charter-backed regulator last November after claiming that it tried to “bury” an internal review on impartiality.

Editor Richard Gurner told Press Gazette at the time: “I thought for an organisation that’s supposed to be supporting transparency and openness it hasn’t really been that open with us.”

The Caerphilly Observer was the first publication to leave the regulator while still in print (the Ramsey and Warboys Reporter closed in October last year as a result of its editor’s ill health).

Speaking of the four new additions, IPSO chairman Sir Alan Moses said: “It’s wonderful to have local independent publishers on board and demonstrates that IPSO membership is a mark of quality, responsible journalism.”

Iliffe Media publishes 28 newspaper titles and a handful of magazine titles, including Velvet and IQ.

Picture: Caerphilly Observer

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Buzzfeed's Jim Waterson appointed new Guardian media editor Buzzfeed's Jim Waterson appointed new Guardian media editor
  2. Centre Parcs and Southbank Centre pull advertising from Daily Mail after Richard Littlejohn column on same-sex parents Centre Parcs and Southbank Centre pull advertising from Daily Mail after Richard Littlejohn column on same-sex parents
  3. The Sun pays out 'substantial damages' after wrongly claiming couple part of Islamic 'Trojan Horse' plot to take over primary school The Sun pays out 'substantial damages' after wrongly claiming couple part of Islamic 'Trojan Horse' plot to take over primary school
  4. Former Daily Express political editor says paper 'must not become toothless tiger' under Trinity Mirror after buyout Former Daily Express political editor says paper 'must not become toothless tiger' under Trinity Mirror after buyout
  5. National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE