April 3, 2017

Regional publisher CN Group makes group editorial director role redundant

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Regional publisher CN Group has announced that group editorial director David Helliwell’s role has been made redundant.

Helliwell has left the business “with immediate effect” after five years with the publisher, according to a spokesperson.

“In that time he has been a loyal employee and has amassed multiple editorial awards across the industry,” they added.

Editorial teams will now report to group development director Jonathan Lee.

Carlisle-based CN Group has 11 news and magazine titles, including daily the News and Star which has a total daily circulation of 9,365 copies across two editions covering east and west Cumbria.

Last year the group launched a new paid-for ‘national’ daily newspaper for the north of England – 24 – before closing it a month later.

