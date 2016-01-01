All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 1, 2016

Leading UK regional daily newspaper print sales since 2008 (ABC)

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

No related posts.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Leading UK regional daily newspaper print sales since 2008 (ABC)”

  1. Pingback: Is newspaper advertising dead? | Rightmove Trade Blog

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 − 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Private Eye hits highest circulation in 55-year history 'which is quite something given that print is meant to be dead' Private Eye hits highest circulation in 55-year history 'which is quite something given that print is meant to be dead'
  2. Writer Rob McGibbon reflects on conducting Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's last interview: 'She had guts and character' Writer Rob McGibbon reflects on conducting Tara Palmer-Tomkinson's last interview: 'She had guts and character'
  3. Jeremy Corbyn accuses BBC of reporting 'fake news' in questioning him over resignation rumours Jeremy Corbyn accuses BBC of reporting 'fake news' in questioning him over resignation rumours
  4. Radio audience figures: BBC's Today programme claims record 7.45m of listeners as live radio reaches 46m overall Radio audience figures: BBC's Today programme claims record 7.45m of listeners as live radio reaches 46m overall
  5. Wikipedia ban condemned by Daily Mail as 'cynical politically motivated attempt to stifle the free press' Wikipedia ban condemned by Daily Mail as 'cynical politically motivated attempt to stifle the free press'

Latest Jobs

UK news websites average unique browsers for last 12 months (ABC)
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE