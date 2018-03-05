Regional non-daily paid-for ABCs: Trinity Mirror sees number of paid-for weeklies drop sales by 20 per cent or more

A number of Trinity Mirror paid-for regional weekly newspapers saw their circulation fall by more than 20 per cent year-on-year, new ABC figures show.

The worst performing was weekly the East Grinstead Courier, which saw sales drop by 60 per cent to 1,350 for the six months to the end of December 2017.

Sales of Newsquest’s Wanstead & Woodford Guardian were down 54 per cent year-on-year to 1,405 copies per week.

Trinity Mirror’s two Gloucestershire titles recorded double-digit circulation rises to nearly 10,000 copies each after moving to a weekly publishing frequency in October last year.

The Gloucestershire Echo was up 18 per cent year-on-year and the Gloucester Citizen was up 10 per cent year-on-year

Independent News and Media’s fortnightly Sunday Life newspaper, which is sister title to the Belfast Telegraph, had the highest circulation across the non-daily news sector at 32,892, down 10 per cent year-on-year.

Weeklies the Isle of Wight County Press and the Kent Messenger, both of which were bought out by rival publishers last year, saw their circulations fall by 9 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Regional paid-for non-daily circulation figures for July-December 2017 (ABC figures):