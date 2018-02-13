Regional news publishers join forces to celebrate 100 years of women's suffrage

Regional newsgroups across the country have joined forces with Amnesty International to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage.

The campaign, which started this month, will include coverage highlighting “inspirational women blazing a trail for others across their communities”.

Regional news publishers Johnston Press, Trinity Mirror, Archant and Newsquest, best-selling regional daily the Express and Star and websites including Marie Claire, Stylist and Metro are involved in the campaign.

The campaign will run up until International Womens Day and invites readers to nominate local heroes and inspirational women who have made a difference to their lives.

Kate Allen, director at Amnesty International UK, said: “We are delighted to be working together on this exciting project to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage and profile the amazing achievements of women still fighting for justice across the country today.

“Last century’s suffragettes are today’s women human rights defenders. Every day they continue to harness their loud and passionate voices to empower communities, protect the vulnerable and create a fairer, more equal world.

“These are ordinary women from all walks of life, doing extraordinary things to protect our human rights.”