Regional ABCs, weeklies: Reading Chronicle is one of five UK local weekly newspapers growing in print

The 296 local weekly newspapers audited by ABC across the UK lost sales by an average 9.2 per cent year on year in the second half of 2015.
Only five titles grew their sales year on year.
The Reading Chronicle was the fastest growing, up 41.4 per cent year on year to 7,818 a week. It benefitted from Trinity Mirror's decision at the end of 2014 to close rival title the Reading Post.
|Title
|Publisher
|Circulation
|period on period % change
|Year on year % change
|% paid for
|Sunday Life
|Independent News & Media (NI)
|40,057
|-1.3
|-5.2
|98.5
|Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Sunday Sun
|Trinity Mirror plc
|27,030
|-7.4
|100
|Isle of Wight County Press
|Isle of Wight County Press Ltd.
|26,817
|-2.2
|-5.6
|100
|Kent Messenger
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|26,597
|-9.6
|100
|Barnsley Chronicle
|The Barnsley Chronicle Ltd
|25,997
|-6.2
|100
|Sunday Herald
|Newsquest Media Group
|25,006
|-13.8
|-22.4
|100
|Scotland on Sunday
|Johnston Press plc
|22,060
|-8.6
|-19.9
|100
|Hereford Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|21,425
|-6.9
|100
|West Briton
|Local World
|21,414
|-13.9
|100
|Rotherham & South Yorkshire Advertiser
|Regional Media Limited
|20,934
|-2.5
|-7.6
|98.7
|Westmorland Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|20,047
|-5
|97.6
|Cumberland News
|CN Group
|19,869
|-7
|100
|Sunday Mercury
|Trinity Mirror plc
|19,568
|-14
|97.5
|Liverpool Sunday Echo
|Trinity Mirror plc
|19,363
|-7.3
|95.9
|Torquay – Herald Express
|Local World
|19,340
|-10.2
|100
|Surrey Advertiser
|Trinity Mirror plc
|19,151
|5
|100
|Essex Chronicle
|Local World
|18,918
|-10.7
|98.3
|Kent and Sussex Courier
|Local World
|18,693
|-9.9
|98.9
|North Devon Journal
|Local World
|18,534
|-9
|100
|Western Gazette
|Local World
|17,533
|-11.1
|99.3
|Darlington & Stockton Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|17,345
|-7.5
|100
|Cornish Guardian
|Local World
|16,963
|-11.6
|100
|New Milton Advertiser and Lymington Times
|Advertiser and Times Ltd
|16,361
|-4.1
|-6.9
|100
|Scunthorpe Telegraph
|Local World
|16,117
|-7.2
|99.8
|Lincolnshire Echo
|Local World
|15,855
|-15.1
|99.8
|Ayrshire Post
|Trinity Mirror plc
|15,839
|-6.9
|100
|Warrington Guardian
|Newsquest Media Group
|15,342
|-10.3
|100
|Salisbury Journal
|Newsquest Media Group
|15,144
|-6.4
|100
|Goole Times (Incorporating Selby Times)
|Chronicle Publications Ltd
|14,582
|-3.1
|100
|Maidenhead Advertiser
|Baylis & Co Ltd
|14,506
|-11
|73.8
|Wales on Sunday
|Trinity Mirror plc
|14,314
|-3.2
|100
|Tamworth Herald
|Local World
|14,057
|-8.1
|100
|Somerset County Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|13,983
|-14.7
|100
|Cumberland & Westmorland Herald
|Cumberland & Westmorland Herald News
|13,826
|-3.4
|-5.9
|99.9
|Newbury Weekly News
|Newbury Weekly News (Printers) Ltd
|13,810
|-7.8
|100
|Gazette & Herald
|Newsquest Media Group
|13,396
|-8.8
|100
|Exeter – Express & Echo (Thursday)
|Local World
|13,270
|-11.6
|100
|Bucks Free Press
|Newsquest Media Group
|12,982
|-9.3
|84.3
|Hertfordshire Mercury
|Local World
|12,746
|-7.4
|100
|Weston, Worle & Somerset Mercury
|Archant Ltd
|12,587
|-5.5
|96.6
|Western Telegraph
|Newsquest Media Group
|12,315
|-10.8
|100
|Great Yarmouth Mercury
|Archant Ltd
|12,114
|100
|Hexham Courant
|CN Group
|11,855
|-5.6
|100
|Clacton Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|11,782
|-3.6
|100
|Cornishman
|Local World
|11,745
|-9.7
|100
|Essex County Standard
|Newsquest Media Group
|11,659
|-7.4
|100
|Oban Times
|Oban Times Ltd
|11,608
|-8
|100
|Impartial Reporter
|Newsquest Media Group
|11,449
|-5.6
|100
|The Watford Observer
|Newsquest Media Group
|11,346
|-7.1
|91.7
|Bath Chronicle
|Local World
|11,273
|-14.2
|93.9
|Dunfermline Press & West of Fife Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|11,230
|-9.4
|99.9
|Carmarthen Journal
|Local World
|11,225
|-10.1
|100
|West Cumberland Times & Star
|CN Group
|11,036
|-9.6
|100
|Hamilton Advertiser
|Trinity Mirror plc
|11,010
|-12.3
|100
|Loughborough Echo
|Trinity Mirror plc
|10,988
|-14.5
|100
|Lowestoft Journal
|Archant Ltd
|10,898
|100
|Fermanagh Herald
|The North-West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Co Ltd
|10,829
|-6.7
|100
|Romford Recorder
|Archant Ltd
|10,769
|90.5
|Brentwood Gazette
|Local World
|10,469
|-8.1
|68.7
|Bury Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|10,426
|-8.4
|99.2
|Northern Scot
|Scottish Provincial Press
|10,393
|-13.4
|100
|Rochdale Observer (Sat)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|10,300
|-12
|100
|East Lothian Courier
|Newsquest Media Group
|10,265
|-6.3
|100
|Dumfries & Galloway Standard (Fri)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|10,152
|-7.1
|100
|Craven Herald & Pioneer
|Newsquest Media Group
|10,053
|-7.1
|100
|Kentish Express
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|9,883
|-11.6
|100
|Guardian (Northwich, Winsford & Middlewich)
|Newsquest Media Group
|9,876
|-6.5
|100
|Malvern Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|9,788
|-7.1
|100
|Chester Chronicle
|Trinity Mirror plc
|9,788
|-18.9
|100
|Inverness Courier (Fri)
|Scottish Provincial Press
|9,780
|-8
|100
|Kilmarnock Standard (Ayrshire Weekly News and Irvine Valley News)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|9,627
|-10
|100
|Staffordshire Newsletter
|Local World
|9,626
|98.8
|Whitehaven News
|CN Group
|9,411
|-10.1
|100
|The Oxford Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|9,324
|-8.8
|100
|Hinckley Times
|Trinity Mirror plc
|9,244
|-9.4
|100
|Leek Post & Times
|Local World
|9,210
|-5.6
|100
|Llanelli Star
|Local World
|9,172
|-7.8
|100
|Isle of Thanet Gazette
|Local World
|9,088
|-9
|100
|Basingstoke Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|9,018
|-12.2
|100
|Henley and South Oxfordshire Standard
|Higgs & Co (Printers) Ltd
|9,014
|-2.7
|95.8
|Surrey Mirror
|Local World
|8,975
|-4.2
|100
|Crewe Chronicle
|Trinity Mirror plc
|8,975
|-13.2
|100
|Gloucestershire Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,931
|-8.2
|100
|Black Country Bugle
|Local World
|8,724
|100
|East Kent Mercury
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|8,688
|-7.2
|100
|Hampshire Chronicle
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,670
|-6.6
|100
|Wiltshire Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,605
|-9.9
|100
|Boston Target
|Local World
|8,456
|100
|Braintree & Witham Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,351
|-5.2
|100
|Andover Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,311
|-8.2
|100
|Herts & Essex Observer
|Local World
|8,254
|-13.7
|100
|Airdrie & Coatbridge Advertiser
|Trinity Mirror plc
|8,189
|-13.3
|100
|Keighley News
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,169
|-9.4
|100
|Yorkshire – Gazette & Herald
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,097
|-5.4
|100
|Stroud News & Journal
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,048
|-6.4
|100
|Bridgwater Mercury
|Newsquest Media Group
|8,031
|-10
|100
|Kentish Gazette
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|7,991
|-12.6
|100
|Welwyn Hatfield Times
|Archant Ltd
|7,987
|100
|Croydon Advertiser
|Local World
|7,851
|-74.1
|100
|Macclesfield Express
|Trinity Mirror plc
|7,839
|-11
|100
|Reading Chronicle
|Newsquest Media Group
|7,818
|41.4
|84.8
|North Wales Weekly News
|Trinity Mirror plc
|7,815
|-18
|100
|The Orcadian
|The Orcadian Ltd
|7,735
|-1.6
|-5.7
|100
|The Mid Devon Gazette
|Local World
|7,662
|-7
|100
|Perthshire Advertiser (Fri)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|7,626
|-10.5
|100
|Sevenoaks Chronicle
|Local World
|7,533
|-8.8
|100
|Ardrossan & Saltcoats Herald
|Newsquest Media Group
|7,519
|-9.9
|100
|The Herald
|Newsquest Media Group
|7,509
|-9.6
|100
|Wilts & Glos Standard
|Newsquest Media Group
|7,439
|-8.3
|100
|Stockport Express
|Trinity Mirror plc
|7,420
|-11.2
|100
|The West Lothian Courier
|Trinity Mirror plc
|7,367
|-13.5
|100
|Glamorgan Gazette
|Trinity Mirror plc
|7,267
|-20.1
|100
|Rossendale Free Press
|Trinity Mirror plc
|7,206
|-8.9
|100
|Inverness Courier (Tue)
|Scottish Provincial Press
|6,952
|-7.6
|100
|Accrington Observer
|Trinity Mirror plc
|6,873
|-9.5
|100
|Dorking and Leatherhead Advertiser
|Local World
|6,828
|-10.6
|100
|Runcorn & Widnes Weekly News
|Trinity Mirror plc
|6,720
|-14.4
|100
|Birmingham Post
|Trinity Mirror plc
|6,677
|-16
|56.1
|Mid Somerset Gazette
|Local World
|6,644
|-9.1
|100
|Aldershot News & Mail
|Trinity Mirror plc
|6,604
|-12
|100
|Mid Somerset Journal
|Local World
|6,580
|-9.3
|100
|Exmouth Journal
|Archant Ltd
|6,547
|-7.5
|90.5
|West Highland Free Press
|West Highland Publishing Company Ltd
|6,496
|-4.9
|-9.2
|100
|Bridport News
|Newsquest Media Group
|6,491
|-8.1
|100
|Caernarfon & Denbigh Herald
|Trinity Mirror plc
|6,456
|-19.5
|100
|Lennox Herald
|Trinity Mirror plc
|6,382
|-10.6
|100
|Retford Times
|Local World
|6,135
|-7.3
|100
|Bucks Advertiser & Examiner
|Trinity Mirror plc
|6,084
|-16
|100
|Stranraer & Wigtownshire Free Press
|Stranraer & Wigtownshire Free Press
|6,005
|-6.3
|100
|Maldon & Burnham Standard
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,988
|0
|100
|Rochdale Observer (Wed)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,938
|-16
|100
|Dumfries & Galloway Standard (Wed)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,906
|-7.4
|100
|Alloa & Hillfoots Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,846
|-9.9
|100
|South Shropshire Journal
|The Midland News Association
|5,846
|-4.5
|-10.9
|100
|Exeter – Express & Echo (Monday)
|Local World
|5,803
|100
|East Kilbride News
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,748
|-15
|100
|John O'Groat Journal
|Scottish Provincial Press
|5,738
|-5.9
|100
|Sidmouth Herald
|Archant Ltd
|5,685
|-0.8
|94.4
|Falmouth & Helston Packet
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,659
|22.9
|100
|The Galloway News
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,637
|-7.1
|100
|Bridgnorth Journal
|The Midland News Association
|5,543
|-1.8
|-9
|100
|Campbeltown Courier & Argyllshire Advertiser
|Oban Times Ltd
|5,537
|-5.6
|100
|Stirling Observer (Wed)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,492
|-5.9
|100
|Romsey Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,484
|-11.2
|100
|Sheerness Times Guardian
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|5,478
|-8.4
|100
|North Norfolk News
|Archant Ltd
|5,416
|100
|Dover Express
|Local World
|5,388
|100
|Southport Visiter
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,383
|-20.8
|100
|Ross-shire Journal
|Scottish Provincial Press
|5,372
|-10.8
|100
|Witney Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,280
|-11.2
|100
|Newport Advertiser
|The Midland News Association
|5,280
|-6.5
|-12.3
|100
|Tivy-Side Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,250
|-8.1
|100
|Harwich & Manningtree Standard
|Newsquest Media Group
|5,162
|-4.2
|100
|Merthyr Express
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,159
|-22
|100
|Barking & Dagenham Post
|Archant Ltd
|5,157
|85.5
|Holyhead and Bangor Mail
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,081
|-21.1
|100
|Wishaw Press
|Trinity Mirror plc
|5,014
|-4
|100
|Dereham & Fakenham Times
|Archant Ltd
|4,999
|100
|Somerset Guardian
|Local World
|4,997
|-10.8
|100
|Highland News
|Scottish Provincial Press
|4,919
|-10.1
|100
|Medway Messenger (Monday)
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|4,886
|-13.4
|100
|East Lindsey Target
|Local World
|4,855
|100
|Annandale Observer
|Dumfriesshire Newspapers Group
|4,798
|-4.8
|100
|Sittingbourne News Extra
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|4,633
|-6.7
|100
|Clydebank Post
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,630
|-19.8
|99.4
|Slough Eton & Windsor Observer
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,558
|-12.9
|78.6
|South Wales Guardian
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,532
|-6.1
|100
|Epping Forest Guardian
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,518
|-10.3
|76
|Ashbourne News Telegraph
|Local World
|4,472
|100
|Cumnock Chronicle
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,446
|-10
|100
|Frome Standard
|Local World
|4,395
|-11
|100
|Derry News – Monday
|River Newspaper Holdings Ltd
|4,388
|-9.9
|100
|Beccles & Bungay Journal
|Archant Ltd
|4,381
|100
|Caithness Courier
|Scottish Provincial Press
|4,363
|-6.2
|100
|Irvine Herald and Kilwinning Chronicle
|Trinity Mirror plc
|4,339
|-14.9
|100
|Gravesend & Dartford Messenger
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|4,274
|-7.2
|100
|County Derry Post
|River Newspaper Holdings Ltd
|4,198
|-4
|100
|East Grinstead Courier
|Local World
|4,167
|100
|Derry News – Thursday
|River Newspaper Holdings Ltd
|4,165
|-11.7
|100
|Chard & Ilminster News
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,129
|-8.5
|100
|Ilford Recorder
|Archant Ltd
|4,099
|81.5
|Free Press Monmouthshire & Pontypool
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,061
|-9.3
|100
|Helensburgh Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|4,056
|-9.1
|100
|Central Fife Times & Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,773
|-11
|100
|Penarth Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,740
|-9.5
|100
|Largs & Millport Weekly News
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,739
|-7.3
|100
|Halstead Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,692
|-3.6
|100
|Waltham Forest Guardian
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,678
|-14.8
|96.5
|Paisley & Renfrewshire Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,677
|-14.3
|97.8
|Perthshire Advertiser (Tue)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|3,632
|-11.6
|100
|Knutsford Guardian
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,603
|-4.3
|100
|Barry & District News
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,600
|-8.4
|100
|Peeblesshire News
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,595
|-9.7
|100
|Bracknell News
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,565
|27.1
|81.7
|Strathspey & Badenoch Herald
|Scottish Provincial Press
|3,547
|-6.3
|100
|Sleaford Target
|Local World
|3,516
|100
|Ilkley Gazette
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,515
|-7.9
|100
|Rhondda Leader
|Trinity Mirror plc
|3,485
|-19.7
|100
|Annandale Herald and Moffat News
|Dumfriesshire Newspapers Group
|3,312
|-3.4
|100
|Ludlow Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,288
|-8.2
|100
|Banffshire Journal
|Scottish Provincial Press
|3,229
|-11.7
|100
|Northern Times
|Scottish Provincial Press
|3,157
|-7.4
|100
|Middleton & North Manchester Guardian
|Trinity Mirror plc
|3,149
|-13.8
|100
|Bicester Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,091
|-6
|100
|Ormskirk Advertiser
|Trinity Mirror plc
|3,091
|-20.9
|100
|Uttoxeter Advertiser
|Local World
|3,069
|36.8
|100
|Border Telegraph
|Newsquest Media Group
|3,067
|-8.6
|100
|Arran Banner
|Oban Times Ltd
|2,897
|-2.2
|100
|Wharfedale & Aireborough Observer
|Newsquest Media Group
|2,856
|-5.3
|100
|Pontypridd & Llantrisant Observer
|Trinity Mirror plc
|2,836
|-19.2
|100
|North Star
|Scottish Provincial Press
|2,627
|-12
|100
|Cynon Valley Leader
|Trinity Mirror plc
|2,619
|-19.4
|100
|Ayr Advertiser
|Newsquest Media Group
|2,589
|-9.3
|100
|Heywood Advertiser
|Trinity Mirror plc
|2,501
|-18.5
|100
|The Banffshire Advertiser
|Scottish Provincial Press
|2,476
|100
|Stirling Observer (Fri)
|Trinity Mirror plc
|2,393
|-4.5
|100
|Rutherglen Reformer
|Trinity Mirror plc
|2,340
|-7.5
|100
|Irvine Times
|Newsquest Media Group
|2,323
|-7.4
|100
|Gwent Gazette
|Trinity Mirror plc
|2,311
|-19.8
|100
|Forres Gazette
|Scottish Provincial Press
|2,290
|-11.5
|100
|Burnham & Highbridge Weekly News
|Newsquest Media Group
|2,277
|-6.1
|100
|Grantham Target
|Local World
|2,150
|100
|Hackney Gazette
|Archant Ltd
|2,148
|92.7
|The Huntly Express
|Scottish Provincial Press
|2,113
|100
|Lochaber News
|Scottish Provincial Press
|2,101
|-11.3
|100
|Dumbarton & Vale of Leven Reporter
|Newsquest Media Group
|2,101
|-13.5
|100
|Faversham News
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|2,045
|-4.8
|100
|Herne Bay Gazette
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|1,957
|-4.1
|100
|Milford & West Wales Mercury
|Newsquest Media Group
|1,940
|-14.4
|100
|Folkestone & Hythe Express
|Kent Messenger Ltd
|1,673
|-12.8
|100
|Ellesmere Port Pioneer
|Trinity Mirror plc
|1,611
|-28.2
|100
|The Banffshire Herald
|Scottish Provincial Press
|1,540
|100
|Prestwich and Whitefield Guide
|Newsquest Media Group
|1,499
|-7.1
|100
|Blairgowrie Advertiser
|Trinity Mirror plc
|1,460
|-8.1
|100
|Strathearn Herald
|Trinity Mirror plc
|1,454
|-4.4
|100
|Ham & High Broadway
|Archant Ltd
|719
|99
1 thought on “Regional ABCs, weeklies: Reading Chronicle is one of five UK local weekly newspapers growing in print”