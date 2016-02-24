Regional ABCs, weeklies: Reading Chronicle is one of five UK local weekly newspapers growing in print

The 296 local weekly newspapers audited by ABC across the UK lost sales by an average 9.2 per cent year on year in the second half of 2015.

Only five titles grew their sales year on year.

The Reading Chronicle was the fastest growing, up 41.4 per cent year on year to 7,818 a week. It benefitted from Trinity Mirror's decision at the end of 2014 to close rival title the Reading Post.