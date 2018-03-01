Regional ABCs print: Steep circulation falls for dailies the Yorkshire Evening Post and Carlisle & News Star

The Yorkshire Evening Post recorded the steepest circulation decline among regional daily newspapers over the six months to the end of 2017, new ABC figures show.

The Johnston Press-owned title was down 29 per cent on the same period last year to 11,494.

Its sister title, the Yorkshire Post was down 9 per cent year-on-year to 21,817.

But Johnston press saw circulation growth with the Wigan Post, which was up 42 per cent year-on-year to 3,370, including free copies of 1,373.

The Scotsman was also up 2 per cent year-on-year to 19,792, and Scotland on Sunday was up 1 per cent year-on-year to 16,289.

The Carlisle News and Star, which last month was sold to Newsquest as part of its takeover of publisher CN Group, was down 20 per cent year-on-year to 5,381 for its East edition and 24 per cent to 2,026 for its West edition.

Regional daily newspaper ABC figures July-Dec 2017 (print and digital edition combined):