
March 1, 2018

Regional ABCs print: Steep circulation falls for dailies the Yorkshire Evening Post and Carlisle & News Star

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Yorkshire Evening Post recorded the steepest circulation decline among regional daily newspapers over the six months to the end of 2017, new ABC figures show.

The Johnston Press-owned title was down 29 per cent on the same period last year to 11,494.

Its sister title, the Yorkshire Post was down 9 per cent year-on-year to 21,817.

But Johnston press saw circulation growth with the Wigan Post, which was up 42 per cent year-on-year to 3,370, including free copies of 1,373.

The Scotsman was also up 2 per cent year-on-year to 19,792, and Scotland on Sunday was up 1 per cent year-on-year to 16,289.

The Carlisle News and Star, which last month was sold to Newsquest as part of its takeover of publisher CN Group, was down 20 per cent year-on-year to 5,381 for its East edition and 24 per cent to 2,026 for its West edition.

Regional daily newspaper ABC figures July-Dec 2017 (print and digital edition combined):

Publication ABC Total Year-on-Year % change Free copies
London Evening Standard (FREE) 867,325 2% 867,325
Aberdeen – Press & Journal 48,208 -7%
Express & Star (West Midlands) 47,669 -14% 9,405
Manchester Evening News 39,422 -16% 17,098
Liverpool Echo 38,474 -13% 771
Belfast Telegraph 36,403 -9% 7,199
Dundee – The Courier 35,813 -9%
Irish News – Morning 34,082 -4%
Norwich – Eastern Daily Press 28,970 -16%
The Herald 25,869 -10%
Hull Daily Mail 23,456 -13%
The Sentinel 23,249 -13%
Shropshire Star 23,110 -14% 818
Leicester Mercury 22,794 -12% 2,314
Aberdeen – Evening Express 22,736 -12%
Newcastle Chronicle 22,401 -16%
Leeds – Yorkshire Post 21,817 -9%
Darlington – The Northern Echo 21,498 -10%
Glasgow – Evening Times 20,874 -12%
Daily Post (Wales) 19,842 -11%
The Scotsman 19,792 2%
Derby Telegraph 18,106 -4% 2,015
South Wales Evening Post 18,029 -14%
Plymouth – Western Morning News 17,629 -11%
Teesside Gazette 17,557 -17%
Southend – Basildon – Canvey – Echo 16,977 -8%
Edinburgh – Evening News 16,660 -9%
Birmingham Mail 16,626 -13%
Nottingham Post 16,304 -7% 2,696
Portsmouth – News & Sports Mail 16,277 -18%
The Post 15,271 -12% 1,197
Sheffield Star 14,716 -12%
Plymouth – The Herald 14,681 -10%
Southampton – Southern Daily Echo 14,491 -12%
Bristol – Western Daily Press 14,472 -7%
Grimsby Telegraph 14,334 -13% 281
Ipswich – East Anglian Daily Times 14,101 -11%
News Letter 13,710 -11%
Wales – The Western Mail 13,419 -15%
Cardiff – South Wales Echo 13,394 -12%
Dundee Evening & Weekend Telegraph 13,321 -11%
York – The Press 13,104 -10%
Bradford – Telegraph & Argus 12,382 -11%
Bournemouth – The Daily Echo 12,289 -10%
Coventry Telegraph 12,256 -19%
Leeds – Yorkshire Evening Post 11,494 -29%
Sunderland Echo 11,075 -14%
Cambridge News 10,808 -17% 495
Newcastle Journal 10,789 -14%
The Argus Brighton 10,581 -5% 1,066
Huddersfield Daily Examiner 10,418 -16%
South Wales Argus 9,796 -9% 349
The National 9,746 -6%
Oxford Mail 9,494 -7%
Dorset Echo 9,331 -9%
Lancashire Post 9,100 -15%
Greenock Telegraph 8,959 -6%
Colchester – Daily Gazette 8,859 -9%
Swindon Advertiser 8,828 -8%
The Bolton News 8,737 -9%
Ipswich Star 8,620 -15% 2,636
Lancashire Telegraph – Blackburn 8,426 -24%
The Gazette – Blackpool 8,187 -14%
Norwich – Evening News 7,507 -18%
Burton Mail 7,365 -6% 910
Worcester News 6,574 -8%
The Mail 6,058 -22%
Carlisle – News and Star East 5,381 -20% 24
South Shields – Shields Gazette 4,602 -18% 37
Paisley Daily Express 4,508 -6%
Hartlepool Mail 4,183 -18% 66
Wigan Post 3,370 42% 1,373
Carlisle – News and Star West 2,026 -24%

 

Comments

2 thoughts on “Regional ABCs print: Steep circulation falls for dailies the Yorkshire Evening Post and Carlisle & News Star”

  1. Take away the free copies and the Ipswich Star is now under 6,000? Wow. Archant’s hierarchy is really paying the price now for the 2016 decisions to decimate the Norfolk and Suffolk picture desks, and then get rid of all the daily subs.
    Massively over-templated papers just don’t have massive readership appeal, but try telling that to anyone in Prospect House.
    The editorial teams can’t be faulted for their efforts and commitment; it’s the senior management who are totally to blame for the catastrophic decline of Archant’s dailies. But don’t worry everyone, Matt Kelly and his sidekicks are still tweeting endlessly about The New European…

    Reply

  2. The Bristol Post – listed above as one of its former titles, The Post – is no longer daily (in the newspaper sense of six days a week). Since ditching its Saturday edition in 2012, it has only appeared Monday to Friday.

    Reply

