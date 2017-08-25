Regional ABCs online: London Evening Standard overtakes MEN to become most-visited regional news website

The London Evening Standard has taken the top spot as the most-visited regional news website in the UK, new ABC figures show.

The Evening Standard overtook the Manchester Evening News to receive 994,292 daily unique browsers in June, up 37 per cent year-on-year.

The Manchester Evening News is up 32 per cent year-on-year to 984,217.

The last audit of regional newspaper websites, in December, put the MEN at 652,881 daily unique browsers to the Standard’s 544,339.

June figures show the Whitehaven News was the fastest-growing UK news website, climbing 163 per cent year-on-year to 3,864 daily unique browsers on average.

Also making large year-on-year gains were:

Cambridge News, up 97 per cent year-on-year to 87,916

Get Surrey, up 87.5 per cent to 81,962

Birgminham Mail, up 71 per cent to 409,555

Wales Daily Post, up 60 per cent to 130,604

The East Anglian Daily Times, up 68.5 per cent to 39,205

Number of daily unique browsers to regional news websites in June 2017 (source: ABC):