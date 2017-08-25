All Sections

August 25, 2017

Regional ABCs online: London Evening Standard overtakes MEN to become most-visited regional news website

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The London Evening Standard has taken the top spot as the most-visited regional news website in the UK, new ABC figures show.

The Evening Standard overtook the Manchester Evening News to receive 994,292 daily unique browsers in June, up 37 per cent year-on-year.

Timeline

The Manchester Evening News is up 32 per cent year-on-year to 984,217.

The last audit of regional newspaper websites, in December, put the MEN at 652,881 daily unique browsers to the Standard’s 544,339.

June figures show the Whitehaven News was the fastest-growing UK news website, climbing 163 per cent year-on-year to 3,864 daily unique browsers on average.

Also making large year-on-year gains were:

  • Cambridge News, up 97 per cent year-on-year to 87,916
  • Get Surrey, up 87.5 per cent to 81,962
  • Birgminham Mail, up 71 per cent to 409,555
  • Wales Daily Post, up 60 per cent to 130,604
  • The East Anglian Daily Times, up 68.5 per cent to 39,205

Number of daily unique browsers to regional news websites in June 2017 (source: ABC):

Website Daily unique browsers

(June 2017)

 % period-on-period (Dec 2016) % year-on-year
Trinity Mirror Regional Network 4,915,591 41.5 98.9
Newsquest Media Group 1,660,947 12.5 5.4
Johnston Network 1,336,578 21.3 12.3
Evening Standard 994,292 82.7 37
Manchester Evening News 984,217 50.7 31.6
Liverpool Echo 712,426 56 35.8
Wales Online 429,656 46.7 9.5
Birmingham Mail 409,555 47.4 70.7
Chronicle Live 297,527 39.4 25.5
Kent Online (KM Group) network 163,974 17.1 23.5
Bristol Post 136,916 45.7 24
Hull Daily Mail 133,878 28.5 28.5
Daily Post (Wales) 130,604 61 60.4
GazetteLive 125,872 21.9 18.7
Scotsman.com 123,326 26.9 18.6
Nottingham Post 115,464 25.3 29.7
Plymouth Herald 115,366 43.7 42.8
Thestar.co.uk 108,274 37.8 47.8
Yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk 107,547 50 45
Stoke Sentinel 96,115 20.9 15.1
Derby Telegraph 92,858 30.6 29.7
heraldscotland.com 92,408 4.5 -3.8
eveningtimes.co.uk 90,741 20.5 24
Eastern Daily Press 90,364 34.8 38
Leicester Mercury 88,681 46 7
Cambridge News 87,916 107.7 97.4
edinburghnews.scotsman.com 87,103 44.4 42.5
Coventry Telegraph 86,324 30.2 37.2
Huddersfield Daily Examiner 85,516 69.5 29
bournemouthecho.co.uk 83,930 2.9 3.4
dailyecho.co.uk 83,673 13.7 -1.4
Get Surrey 81,962 56.4 87.5
thetelegraphandargus.co.uk 74,849 3.3 -1.7
CN Media Network 66,151 13.9 42.4
thenorthernecho.co.uk 64,226 5.8 -1.5
Sunderlandecho.com 58,946 5.5 5.5
Portsmouth.co.uk 58,728 23.8 17.3
theboltonnews.co.uk 58,617 1.9 -5.8
lancashiretelegraph.co.uk 57,709 12.7 -2.4
theargus.co.uk 56,508 11.8 3.9
thepress.co.uk 55,957 3.6 0.1
Get Reading 54,040 21.4 15.6
Grimsby Telegraph 47,576 23.9 16.5
southwalesargus.co.uk 47,119 15.9 2.2
Oxfordmail.co.uk 45,130 7.6 15.8
Yorkshirepost.co.uk 41,044 27.3 8.2
LEP.co.uk 40,055 21.6 17.7
East Anglian Daily Times 39,205 50.5 68.5
Swindonadvertiser.co.uk 38,093 9.5 10.5
Peterboroughtoday.co.uk 37,135 25.1 16.1
Blackpoolgazette.co.uk 36,959 11.8 11.7
newsshopper.co.uk 36,151 2.6 -23.1
www.newsandstar.co.uk 34,090 13.5 42.7
Ipswich Star 33,975 42.7 52.2
wigantoday.net 32,242 30.5 20.9
northamptonchronicle.co.uk 32,136 13.1 -11
worcesternews.co.uk 30,450 19.9 9.7
newsletter.co.uk 30,393 49.5 49.2
shieldsgazette.com 27,071 10.5 0
dorsetecho.co.uk 25,917 6.7 6.3
www.nwemail.co.uk 22,409 12.7 50.8
hartlepoolmail.co.uk 21,471 27 0.9
Norwich Evening News 19,235 29 17.7
Visiter.co.uk 17,040 32.2 18.6
www.jobstoday.co.uk 13,891 -4.1 -36.6
www.timesandstar.co.uk 5,127 73.6 143.1
www.whitehavennews.co.uk 3,864 50.6 162.7
www.hexhamcourant.co.uk 2,909 19.6 43.9
www.cumberlandnews.co.uk 1,379 57.8 43.9
www.in-cumbria.com 809 -8.4 9
www.cumbrialive.co.uk 726 14.9 26.7
www.inthebay.co.uk 469 -5.3 8.8

