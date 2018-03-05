All Sections

March 5, 2018

Regional ABCs online: Johnston Press' Yorkshire dailies offset print circulation drop with sharp rise in web traffic

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Johnston Press has offset declining print circulation at its Yorkshire dailies with some of the largest web traffic increases for regional news websites, according to new ABC figures.

Yorkshirepost.co.uk recorded a rise of 58 per cent year-on-year in the number of daily unique browsers visiting its website to 50,838, figures for the six months to the end of December 2017 show.

Yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk was up 45 per cent year-on-year to 103,647, the fourth highest number of daily uniques across the sector.

Both titles also recorded print circulation decline over the same period, with the Evening Post down 29 per cent year-on-year to 11,494, and the Post down 9 per cent year-on-year to 21,817.

Two other Johnston Press titles also grew by double digits online:  The Scotsman up 20 per cent year-on-year to 116,584, and The Star up 29 per cent year-on-year to 101,055.

The London Evening Standard topped the daily unique browsers count at 741,404, reflecting a 36 per cent rise year-on-year.

Archant-owned weekly The Reporter’s browser numbers rose 76 per cent to 1,474 per day, the largest gain of any audited regional websites.

But, weekly the Brent and Kilburn Times, also Archant-owned, sunk the most down 36 per cent year-on-year to 5,258 browsers.

Trinity Mirror titles, including the Manchester Evening News, are no longer audited individually but are instead listed as a single figure under Trinity Mirror Group – although this was not visible in the latest data report.

Regional  news website daily unique browsers July-Dec 2017 (source: ABC):

Website Daily unique browsers Year-on-Year % change
Newsquest Media Group 1,543,656 5%
Johnston Network 1,215,453 10%
JP News Brands 1,130,130
Evening Standard 741,404 36%
Kent Online (KM Group) network 161,040 15%
Scotsman.com 116,584 20%
Yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk 103,647 45%
Thestar.co.uk 101,055 29%
Eastern Daily Press 94,503 41%
edinburghnews.scotsman.com 84,506 40%
heraldscotland.com 81,212 -8%
bournemouthecho.co.uk 81,147 -1%
dailyecho.co.uk 80,688 10%
eveningtimes.co.uk 79,145 5%
thetelegraphandargus.co.uk 72,021 -1%
thenorthernecho.co.uk 60,685 0%
theboltonnews.co.uk 58,333 1%
theargus.co.uk 57,377 14%
Portsmouth.co.uk 55,697 17%
Sunderlandecho.com 54,134 -3%
lancashiretelegraph.co.uk 53,565 5%
Yorkshirepost.co.uk 50,838 58%
thepress.co.uk 49,038 -9%
Oxfordmail.co.uk 43,080 3%
southwalesargus.co.uk 42,286 4%
Swindonadvertiser.co.uk 39,144 13%
LEP.co.uk 38,748 18%
East Anglian Daily Times 37,891 46%
newsshopper.co.uk 34,165 -3%
Ipswich Star 33,598 41%
www.newsandstar.co.uk 32,492 8%
Peterboroughtoday.co.uk 30,334 2%
worcesternews.co.uk 28,962 14%
northamptonchron.co.uk 25,965 -9%
newsletter.co.uk 25,871 27%
dorsetecho.co.uk 24,800 2%
www.nwemail.co.uk 23,553 18%
derbyshiretimes.co.uk 21,065
Norwich Evening News 18,696 25%
northantstelegraph.co.uk 15,420
Comet 14,514 24%
Great Yarmouth Mercury 12,766 44%
eastbourneherald.co.uk 11,647
Romford Recorder 9,671 -7%
Welwyn Hatfield Times 9,605 25%
Ilford Recorder 8,648 52%
Newham Recorder 8,004 40%
Barking & Dagenham Post 7,962 1%
miltonkeynes.co.uk 7,877
Lowestoft Journal 7,336 66%
The Herts Advertiser 7,170 35%
Ham and High Express 6,332 7%
Islington Gazette 6,121 40%
Hackney Gazette 5,827 27%
Hunts Post 5,450 17%
Brent and Kilburn Times 5,258 -36%
www.timesandstar.co.uk 5,149 74%
Docklands & East London Advertiser 4,281 45%
www.whitehavennews.co.uk 4,260 66%
Cambs Times 4,037 29%
North Norfolk News 3,431 42%
www.hexhamcourant.co.uk 2,975 22%
Wisbech Standard 2,735 12%
The Reporter 1,474 76%
www.cumberlandnews.co.uk 1,067 22%
www.cumbrialive.co.uk 672 6%
www.in-cumbria.com 594 -33%

 

