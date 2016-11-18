All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 18, 2016

Redacted front pages provided to broadcasters due to midnight end for injunction in child cryogenics case

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
the_times

Newspapers provided TV newspaper review programmes and other sources with redacted front pages last night because of a reporting restrictions order.

It covered the case of ‘JS’ a child who successfully argued at the High Court for the right to be cryogenically frozen after her death at the age of 14 from cancer.

The judgment was issued on 10 November subject to an order which prevented it being reported until one month after the death of the child.

That time limit expired at midnight last night. The Metro, i, The Times, Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph were among the titles which published the story on their front page so provided redacted versions whilst the injunction was still in force.

No related posts.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Students' Union at City University in London in bid to ban Sun, Express and Daily Mail from campus Students' Union at City University in London in bid to ban Sun, Express and Daily Mail from campus
  2. Investigatory Powers Bill passed by Parliament with powers to secretly grab journalists' call records intact Investigatory Powers Bill passed by Parliament with powers to secretly grab journalists' call records intact
  3. Sun and Mail Online both take down stories claiming Jeremy Corbyn was 'dancing a jig' on way to Cenotaph Sun and Mail Online both take down stories claiming Jeremy Corbyn was 'dancing a jig' on way to Cenotaph
  4. i grows print sale in October despite 10p cover price increase i grows print sale in October despite 10p cover price increase
  5. Sun fastest growing newspaper website in October as Mail Online flattens out at 14m daily browsers mark Sun fastest growing newspaper website in October as Mail Online flattens out at 14m daily browsers mark

Latest Jobs

Impress director: We are no more a state regulator than a company which passes its audit is a state company
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE