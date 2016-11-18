Redacted front pages provided to broadcasters due to midnight end for injunction in child cryogenics case

Newspapers provided TV newspaper review programmes and other sources with redacted front pages last night because of a reporting restrictions order.

It covered the case of ‘JS’ a child who successfully argued at the High Court for the right to be cryogenically frozen after her death at the age of 14 from cancer.

The judgment was issued on 10 November subject to an order which prevented it being reported until one month after the death of the child.

That time limit expired at midnight last night. The Metro, i, The Times, Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph were among the titles which published the story on their front page so provided redacted versions whilst the injunction was still in force.