Radio Times editor Ben Preston joining Sunday Times as executive editor

Radio Times editor Ben Preston is leaving the title after eight years to join The Sunday Times as executive editor.

Preston previously worked for sister title, The Times, for 15 years rising to the role of deputy editor. He left the title in 2008 after being moved by then editor James Harding to oversee international editions.

News of his appointment comes ahead of a planned design refresh of The Sunday Times later this month.

Bob Tyrer remains at The Sunday Times also as executive editor.

The paper’s editor Martin Ivens said: “Ben is a hugely respected and versatile editor, able to combine incisive news judgement with a flair for engaging features, investigations and campaigns. His breadth of experience, across both newspapers and magazines, is a perfect match for The Sunday Times and I am delighted that he will be bringing his many talents to the paper.”

Preston said: “The Sunday Times has been breaking great stories and leading investigations throughout my life in journalism. It’s a privilege now to be joining The Sunday Times and having this opportunity to continue that great tradition both in print and in pixels.

“News has always been my first love and with Brexit and Trump I can’t think of a more exciting time to be working for ‘the’ Sunday newspaper with such a hugely talented team.”

Ben Preston CV at a glance (source – News UK):