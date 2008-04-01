asd2
Customer publisher Publicis Blueprint is to axe up to 35 jobs in a major reshuffle that includes chief executive Jason Frost’s imminent departure from the company, according to Media Week.
Frost co-founded Publicis Blueprint in 1999 and has been chief executive since May 2006.
Media Week reported in February that the company was having financial troubles.
1 thought on "Publicis Blueprint job cuts and CEO to leave"
