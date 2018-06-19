All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 19, 2018

Publication of revived weekly the Darlington Despatch suspended by Newsquest for summer review

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

Publication of a regional newspaper title that was revived eight months ago, 30 years after it was last in print, has been suspended.

The Darlington Despatch will not print over the summer while publisher Newsquest undertakes a review of the title, it said.

The weekly title, which covers Darlington and towns across south west Durham, is the sister paper to daily the Northern Echo.

Andy Richardson, editor of the Northern Echo and Darlington Despatch, confirmed only that “publication of the Despatch has been suspended over the summer while we undertake a review”.

Newsquest would not respond to questions about the reasons behind the decision to suspend the title, saying there was nothing further to add at this stage.

The Darlington Despatch, formerly the Northern Despatch, was relaunched by Newsquest eight months ago. It is one of several “legacy” titles to have been relaunched by the regional publisher last year.

Others included the Christchurch Times, the Bournemouth Herald and the Poole Herald.

At the time of the Despatch’s relaunch, Richardson said: “Readers and advertisers tell us that they still value good quality newspapers and that is why we have launched the new Despatch.”

The Despatch has a mixed distribution model, with the paper delivered to about 10,000 households for free every Wednesday and also sold in shops for 30p.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Publication of revived weekly the Darlington Despatch suspended by Newsquest for summer review”

  1. Newsquest also hurriedly revived a ‘Despatch’ down south in Weymouth when the town’s much loved ‘View From Weymouth’ folded during its controversial transfer of ownership in January. ‘Despatch’ isn’t a real paper at all, just a cynical cut n paste spoiler designed by marketing executives attempting to entrench Newsquest’s position in the regions. Public aren’t fools and nor are advertisers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Scottish Daily Record fined £80,000 for contempt over two stories including one showing 'dramatic' arrest pic with 'GOT HIM' caption Scottish Daily Record fined £80,000 for contempt over two stories including one showing 'dramatic' arrest pic with 'GOT HIM' caption
  2. Sky News presenters could be among 700 staff to benefit from £350m bonus payout as shares rise amid bidding war Sky News presenters could be among 700 staff to benefit from £350m bonus payout as shares rise amid bidding war
  3. New weekly newspaper covering Gloucestershire towns is 'turning profit' with 'print-first' approach New weekly newspaper covering Gloucestershire towns is 'turning profit' with 'print-first' approach
  4. Almost nine in ten executives want Google and Facebook to do more to tackle 'fake news', Reuters study reveals Almost nine in ten executives want Google and Facebook to do more to tackle 'fake news', Reuters study reveals
  5. David Dimbleby to leave BBC Question Time after 25 years to return to reporting David Dimbleby to leave BBC Question Time after 25 years to return to reporting

Latest Jobs

Local paper journalist wins right to report child abuse allegations against 'world's number one' Michael Jackson impersonator
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE