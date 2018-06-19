Publication of revived weekly the Darlington Despatch suspended by Newsquest for summer review

Publication of a regional newspaper title that was revived eight months ago, 30 years after it was last in print, has been suspended.

The Darlington Despatch will not print over the summer while publisher Newsquest undertakes a review of the title, it said.

The weekly title, which covers Darlington and towns across south west Durham, is the sister paper to daily the Northern Echo.

Andy Richardson, editor of the Northern Echo and Darlington Despatch, confirmed only that “publication of the Despatch has been suspended over the summer while we undertake a review”.

Newsquest would not respond to questions about the reasons behind the decision to suspend the title, saying there was nothing further to add at this stage.

The Darlington Despatch, formerly the Northern Despatch, was relaunched by Newsquest eight months ago. It is one of several “legacy” titles to have been relaunched by the regional publisher last year.

Others included the Christchurch Times, the Bournemouth Herald and the Poole Herald.

At the time of the Despatch’s relaunch, Richardson said: “Readers and advertisers tell us that they still value good quality newspapers and that is why we have launched the new Despatch.”

The Despatch has a mixed distribution model, with the paper delivered to about 10,000 households for free every Wednesday and also sold in shops for 30p.