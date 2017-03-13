Privacy injunction stops The Sun naming man involved in police investigation over serious incident

A celebrity has won an injunction barring a newspaper from naming him, although he is a witness in a serious police investigation into an alleged incident at his home, The Sun reported.
The newspaper said the man, who is being referred to as AJS, originally obtained a temporary order on 4 March, after it approached his employer for comment.
But on 10 March he returned to court to ask that the order should be extended.
The newspaper said he had not been arrested and there is no suggestion that he was a suspect.
Mr Justice Nicol granted the order, the newspaper said, although he also said that “what is at stake is not one of the ‘most intimate aspects of the claimant’s life’.
The judge also accepted that police had issued a public appeal for help in the case.
The Sun quoted former Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton as saying: “If you start to put the privacy of individuals, not even suspects, above helping to solve major crimes, that’s a serious and slippery slope.”
This is the second case in which Mr Justice Nicol has been involved in issuing an injunction to stop the media naming an individual involved in a police investigation.
On 4 November last year he handed down a judgment in which he explained his reasons for having banned the Mail on Sunday from naming an extremely wealthy businessman who was interviewed under caution by police investigating suspected financial crime.
The man, referred to as ERY, sought the order after being told that the Mail on Sunday intended to publish a story reporting that his company had been drawn into a police investigation involving another firm with which it had had dealings.
Mr Justice Dove had granted an interim order against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, and Mail Online, during a telephone application hearing on 15 October.
The order was then continued following the hearing before Mr Justice Nicol.
1 thought on “Privacy injunction stops The Sun naming man involved in police investigation over serious incident”
must be a Tory party funder
Maybe the Tory Govt is telling the police not to let you
inform us Joe public of this mans wrong doing if any by him?
On a different matter but still as Tory party related problems.
VOTING PROBLEMS IN OUR AREA OF PENDLE LANCASHIRE!
I am still awaiting reply for our Lancashire Crime Commissioner Mr Grunshaw
on a matter of voting.
(what could be a matter of breaking the law + rules by Tory party member in our area)
of Lancashire (Pendle area) had no reply back for our Crime Commissioner or his staff
“I have phoned up about 2 times now + emailed the Crime Commissioner just getting told will inform the person investigating to get back to me by email still awaiting them to contact me on the matter.
The Date of starting request for full information to L. Crime C. on this matter is 12.2.2017
“I wish a reply before May 2017 local election in our area of Pendle where the voting could have been compromised by Tory party members seeking votes by way of unjust ways.
in our area “WHY” will they not get back to me the Crime”C” dose anybody know out there
Could it be the Tory Govt is looking after their Tory M.P. also our M.P.so are trying or could be to covering up the problem with him and Tory Cllr in our area.
(could this be the problem “I am facing now a Tory Govt cover up?)
If you see this comment Mr Grunshaw please could you get back to me A.S.A.P.
as May 2017 election are fast approaching and “I need to inform the voters of the out come of the investigations you are doing on this matter.
The voters in our area of Pendle asked me to investigate this problem this is why “I ask you to investigate for us Mr Grunshaw so “I do think we deserve a prompt! reply for you please
not left hanging about (hoping it will go away it will not)
the delay only makes us think they are hiding something bad now from us voter here
and covering up wrong doing they may have been up to before the May election round here