September 29, 2016

Print redesign turns weekly Jewish News into a redtop

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Jewish News

The Jewish News has unveiled its first full redesign for a decade.

New regular writers include Nick Ferrari, Majid Nawaz and Samantha Simmonds.

There is also a new double-page spread of readers’ letters.

Editor Richard Ferrer said: “The bathwater may have been tossed out, but we’re still holding firmly on to our precious baby. As Jewish News approaches its 20th anniversary and 1,000th issue, one thing will never change.

“We remain, first and foremost, the loud, proud voice of the Jewish community – serving loyal readers in the UK and reaching new audiences worldwide, while remaining entirely, uniquely, free.”

This follows the relaunch of Jewishnews.co.uk.

Jewish News has a free distribution of 26,700 copies per week.

