September 22, 2017

Press room at Westminster Magistrates' Court set to be reinstated after Press Association challenge

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

One of the UK’s busiest magistrates’ courts is to reinstate its press room following an outcry from journalists.

The closure was announced in August to provide extra accommodation for court staff and prompted widespread concern from court reporters. Journalists were instead expected to file copy and charge laptops from corridors.

A press room is now to be reinstated after concerns were raised by Press Association legal editor Mike Dodd with Susan Acland-Hood, the chief executive of HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

In a response to Dodd, Press Gazette understands that she said the decision had been made to again have a dedicated press room at the court.

She also emphasised the the Courts Service is committed to working with journalists to ensure they have access to hearings.

Westminster Magistrates Court is one of the busiest in the UK and often hosts the initial court appearances of those facing terrorism charges.

Useful links:

Register of contacts for every court in the UK

HMCTS complaints procedure

