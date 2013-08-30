Press Gazette - Journalism Weekly: Interviews with Ashley Highfield and Sarah Sands, secrets of the mag ABC winners

It is getting harder and harder to find any magazines or newspapers increasing prints sales these days in the UK.

But we have managed to find a few in this week's Press Gazette – Journalism Weekly.

Amid magazine ABC figures which show print decline across most sectors, some titles are still growing their print sales. We talk to editors and publishers at Slimming World, The Oldie, MoneyWeek, Investors's Chronicle, Ideal Home and Women's Health about how they are bucking the trend.

If ABC print sales figures for the first half of 2013 were grim for magazines, they were dreadful for local newspapers. Dailies are running at an average decline of 10.5 per cent while for weeklies print sales are going down by an average of 6.5 per cent. Price rises are largely to blame, as well as digital competition of course. At least for the regional press we have the silver lining of reporting huge digital audience growth at the same time.

Also in Journalism Weekly, we have exclusive interviews with Johnston Press chief executive Ashley Highfield and Evening Standard editor Sarah Sands; we report on the US sports website which is hoping to break into the UK with a 12-strong editorial team and there is a warning from legal expert Cleland Thom over new powers for employment tribunals to ban reporting.

