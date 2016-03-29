Press Gazette Journalism Matters podcast: Subscribe and listen to the latest episodes

Press Gazette has launched a fortnightly podcast called Journalism Matters.
It seeks to provide an insider take on the world of UK journalism via interviews and round-tables.
You can subscribe for free via iTunes here or via this RSS feed: http://rss.acast.com/journalismmatters
You can watch the latest episode here:
13. Editor in chief of The Register Drew Cullen
12. Gossip columnist John McIntee
11: New York Times managing editor Joe Kahn on how is title plans to expand into the UK and beyond
10: Computer Weekly editor Bryan Glick how his title learned not just to survive but thrive through 50 turbulent years
Episode nine: Local press journalist Sally Murrer says her life was destroyed by police surveillance. She says she is terrified by the Investigatory Powers Bill currently going through Parliament
Episode eight: Was it the pro-Brexit press ‘wot won it’? The Sun’s Trevor Kavanagh and Evan Harris of Hacked Off
Episode seven: Chairman of UK press regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation, Sir Alan Moses:
Episode six: News editor of youth brand SBTV News and ‘millennial’ Ash Houghton
Episode five: Duncan Campbell on crime reporting
Episode four: Evening Standard editor Sarah Sands
Episode three: Robert Verkaik – The journalist who met Jihadi John
Episode two: Breaking into magazine journalism with Empire editor Terri White
Roundtable on the future of freedom of information: Heather Brooke, Rob Evans and Jonathan Isaby
