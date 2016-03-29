Press Gazette Journalism Matters podcast: Subscribe and listen to the latest episodes

Press Gazette has launched a fortnightly podcast called Journalism Matters.

It seeks to provide an insider take on the world of UK journalism via interviews and round-tables.

You can subscribe for free via iTunes here or via this RSS feed: http://rss.acast.com/journalismmatters

You can watch the latest episode here:

13. Editor in chief of The Register Drew Cullen

12. Gossip columnist John McIntee

11: New York Times managing editor Joe Kahn on how is title plans to expand into the UK and beyond

10: Computer Weekly editor Bryan Glick how his title learned not just to survive but thrive through 50 turbulent years





Episode nine: Local press journalist Sally Murrer says her life was destroyed by police surveillance. She says she is terrified by the Investigatory Powers Bill currently going through Parliament

Episode eight: Was it the pro-Brexit press ‘wot won it’? The Sun’s Trevor Kavanagh and Evan Harris of Hacked Off

Episode seven: Chairman of UK press regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation, Sir Alan Moses:

Episode six: News editor of youth brand SBTV News and ‘millennial’ Ash Houghton

Episode five: Duncan Campbell on crime reporting

Episode four: Evening Standard editor Sarah Sands

Episode three: Robert Verkaik – The journalist who met Jihadi John

Episode two: Breaking into magazine journalism with Empire editor Terri White