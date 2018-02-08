Press Gazette’s Digital Journalism Summit is set to return on Thursday 18 October and is again being hosted in association with News UK.
Last year the focus was on new ways to make journalism pay and speakers included: Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker, Google director of news partnerships Madhav Chinnappa, Facebook head of media partnerships Patrick Walker and Twitter representative Jeremoe Tomasini.
Keynote speaker News UK chief operating officer David Dinsmore is pictured top.
This year the event is likely to again have a focus on the relationship between news publishers and the giant US tech-based media platforms (particularly) Google and Facebook.
There will also be sessions on:
- search engine and social media optimisation
- latest thinking on paywall strategies
- how to make advertising work for online news websites
- the latest developments in newsroom technology
- how to make video work online
- data journalism
- the future of the news industry.This year the event is moving to a full day and it will again be held at News UK’s impressive HQ: The News Building, at London Bridge. Last year more than 150 leading figures from the world of digital journalism and publishing attended.The Digital Journalism Summit 2018 will again be hosted and curated by Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford.
Those interested in contributing to the event as a speaker should contact him, dominicp@pressgazette.co.uk
There are a limited number of opportunities available for commercial sponsors. Details are available from Press Gazette commercial manager Nadine Placzek: 0203 096 1970, nadine.placzek@pressgazette.co.uk