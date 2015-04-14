All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 14, 2015

Press could face threat of statutory regulation by Ofcom under Labour government

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Labour’s pledge to enforce the Leveson report recommendations could ultimately see the UK press threatened with regulation by Ofcom.

The party said in its manifesto launch yesterday: “We expect the industry to establish a mechanism for independent self-regulation, which delivers proper redress for individuals, as set out in the Royal Charter, and agreed by all parties in Parliament.

“We made a promise to victims of the phone hacking scandal. We stand by that promise and will keep it.”

The Leveson report was published in November 2012, but so far no newspaper has signed up with a Leveson-compliant regulator.

Most national newspapers have signed up to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (its chair, Sir Alan Moses, has said it is not compliant with Leveson).

IPSO falls down on Leveson's recommendations chiefly because it is not fully independent of the journalism industry.

It had also said it will refuse to apply for official approval from the Recognition Panel which was outlined by Leveson and set up by the Government last year.

The Guardian, Independent, Evening Standard and Financial Times have not signed up to any regulator.

Rival press regulator Impress may apply for official recognition – but it has yet to reveal any members and is not yet up and running.

If Labour were to form the next government, they would be expected to bring the national press back to the negotiating table.

Leveson suggested in his report that a “backstop regulator” would be required if the press industry “failed to accept the principle of independent regulation”.

A Labour Party spokesman told Press Gazette that its preference is to enforce the Leveson recommendations through negotiation with publishers.

Leveson said in his report that “by a very long way, my preferred solution, and hence my recommendation, is that the industry should come together to construct a system of independent regulation that could be recognised”.

But he added that “if some or all of the industry were not prepared to adopt that position, I do not accept that they should expect the public to settle for less, much less escape standards regulation altogether”.

He said: “My personal view, therefore, is that there may be a need for the realistic prospect of a backstop regulator being established. Second, in relation to the consequences of failure to comply, I am sure that they would have to exist and must be real.”

Leveson said that in his opinion the “statutory backstop regulator” would be given the “powers to enforce standards, including powers to require publication of apologies and corrections, the power to investigate concerns of serious standards breach and the power to impose fines (proportionate to the gravity of any breach and the means to pay) in respect of serious or  systemic breaches of standards (or failure to publish a required apology or correction)".

He added: "[M]y clear expectation is that Ofcom would be given this role: it is by far and away the best placed to do so."

Leveson said that the Ofcom press regulator would cover all those providing “press-like services” but would apply “only to those organisations of a sufficient size, and with sufficient impact, to make accountability to society an important Issue”.

IPSO chair Moses is currently in the process of negotiating with publishers’ lawyers to change what he describes as an “awful collection of rules and regulations” which allow newspapers to “obfuscate and resist” investigations.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Press could face threat of statutory regulation by Ofcom under Labour government”

  1. Pingback: Ethical Journalism Newsletter: April 14, 2015 - Ethical Journalism Network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Gazette Live readers asked to pick 'best' child in Google picture survey to access child sex abuse article Gazette Live readers asked to pick 'best' child in Google picture survey to access child sex abuse article
  2. James Harding was sacked as Times editor by Rupert Murdoch because he backed Obama, CMA told James Harding was sacked as Times editor by Rupert Murdoch because he backed Obama, CMA told
  3. IPSO clears Sun over 'The Muslim Problem' article - says causing offence is not a breach of Editors' Code IPSO clears Sun over 'The Muslim Problem' article - says causing offence is not a breach of Editors' Code
  4. Ken Clarke urges CMA to reject Rupert Murdoch's Sky bid with wide-ranging attack on his excessive political influence Ken Clarke urges CMA to reject Rupert Murdoch's Sky bid with wide-ranging attack on his excessive political influence
  5. Prison officer 'turned over' to police by Trinity Mirror goes to European Court to fight for right to anonymity for journalists' sources Prison officer 'turned over' to police by Trinity Mirror goes to European Court to fight for right to anonymity for journalists' sources

Latest Jobs

Green Party manifesto includes pledge to scrap RIPA and threat of Leveson legislation
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE