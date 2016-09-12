All Sections

September 12, 2016

Press Association to make 4m images available globally via tie up with Getty

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Princess Charlotte and Princess George, during short private break skiing in the French Alps, the Cambridge's first family holiday. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

The Press Association is teaming up with Getty Images to make over a century’s worth of its photographs available to a wider, global audience.

More than four million pictures from PA Images will be distributed via gettyimages.com in selected markets worldwide with the option to search in multiple languages and pay in a range of currencies.

Latest news and archive collections from the PA Images portfolio will be made available, including royal photography from Queen Victoria to Princess Charlotte, definitive moments from British politics, coverage of major sporting events and famous faces from the world of entertainment.

Great Britain’s Mo Farah celebrates winning the Men’s 5000m final at the Olympic Stadium on the fifteenth day of the Rio Olympics Games. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Stephen Munday, managing director of PA Images, said: “PA photographers have been documenting the biggest moments in British history at home and abroad for almost 150 years, and this new partnership with Getty Images will expand the reach of our extensive picture library.

“I have no doubt that Getty Images’ international platform and licensing expertise will help our content to reach new audiences around the world.”

Getty’s global distribution network includes nearly one million customers in close to 200 countries.

Lee Martin, Getty Images’ senior vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia said: “Customers globally come to Getty Images for an unmatched depth, breadth and quality of visual coverage from the red carpet, football stadium, conflict zones and beyond, produced by our own award-winning photographers and videographers and those of our trusted image partners.

“Getty Images is proud to partner with PA, whose rich history of journalistic excellence in imagery will be a valuable addition to our existing market-leading editorial offering.

“We look forward to expanding the reach of this content and to a long and successful collaboration.”

The PA Images collection will launch on the Getty Images website later this year.

